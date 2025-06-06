Isotopes Drop Slugfest to El Paso, 14-9

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas plated nine runs between the third and fourth innings, and added a five-spot in the seventh to defeat Albuquerque 14-9 on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Sterlin Thompson connected on two solo homers for Albuquerque, and Warming Bernabel raced around the bases for an inside-the-park job in the fourth inning. Trailing 14-5, Julio Carreras launched a grand slam in the eighth, but the Isotopes would not threaten for the remainder of the contest.

Topes Scope: - Bernabel's inside-the-park home run was the 23rd in Isotopes history and first since Wynton Bernard on July 25, 2023 vs. Sacramento. It is just the sixth to take place on the road. Additionally, it was the second inside-the-parker against El Paso (also: Derrik Gibson - May 7, 2018 at Isotopes Park).

- Thompson recorded the third multi-homer game of his professional career, and second in 2025 (also: May 23 at Reno). He is slashing .394/.500/.761 with seven doubles, two triples, five long balls, 14 RBI and five steals during the stretch. Additionally, nine of Thompson's last 19 contests have been of the multi-hit variety.

- Carreras tied his career-high with five RBI, previously reached on two occassions (June 22, 2022 vs. Everett; July 4, 2022 vs. Tri-City). The grand slam was the first of his professional career.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-4 with a double, his 18th multi-hit game of the season. This marks the fourth time Fernández has recorded multiple knocks in at least three-straight contests in 2025 (last: May 24-28).

- Bernabel finished 2-for-4, tying Ryan Ritter for the team lead in multi-hit games (20). Bernabel has posted a .394/.461/.576 slash line with six doubles, two homers and nine RBI in his last 17 contests, raising his batting average from .258 to .305 in the span.

- Albuquerque has three grand slams in 2025 (also: Aaron Schunk, April 2 vs. Salt Lake; Trevor Boone, May 25 at Reno).

- Thompson and Bernabel's homers in the fourth inning came of the back-to-back variety, the fourth time Albuquerque has hit consecutive blasts this year (last: Boone/Ritter, May 25 at Reno in the fifth inning).

- The Isotopes four homers tied for their second-most In a game in 2025 (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake, April 23 at Reno, May 27 vs. Sugar Land). Their season-high of seven came May 25 at Reno.

- Friday was the third-highest combined total of runs (23) in an Isotopes game this season, behind May 16 vs. Tacoma (15-14 win, 12 innings) and April 25 at Reno (17-11 loss).

- Gabriel Hughes made his second Triple-A start and took the loss, allowing eight hits and seven earned runs in 3.1 innings. It marked the seventh time this season an Albuquerque hurler relented at least seven tallies (last: Bradley Blalock: June 4 at El Paso, 8 ER).

- The Isotopes allowed at least 14 runs in a contest for the fifth time, and second in their last three games (14-4 loss to El Paso on Wednesday).

- Albuquerque has recored double-digit in the hit column in 14 of their last 21 games, after reaching the number just three times in the previous 13 contests.

- Trenton Brooks hit three doubles, the 27th time since 2005 an opposing player collected at least a trio of two-baggers (last: Trey Mancini - April 25, 2025 at Reno). It is the third instance in which an El Paso hitter has accomplished the feat against Albuquerque (also: Rymer Liriano - Aug. 6, 2015 and Nick Buss - June 24, 2017).

- Jefry Yan struck out three batters in 1.1 innings of work. He has recorded 67 outs this year, 34 via way of the punchout.

- Out of 10 series Albuquerque has played that was scheduled to last six games, this is the ninth time the first four contests have been split. The Isotopes have split five of the prior sets, lost two, won one, and the series finale May 4 vs. Salt Lake was not played due to inclement weather.

On Deck: Coming off an 11-strikeout performance last Sunday, Andrew Quezada will toe the rubber for Albuquerque tomorrow. El Paso is slated to counter with southpaw Jackson Wolf. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.