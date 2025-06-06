Senzel Knock Gives Comets Advantage They Don't Relinquish

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Nick Senzel homered in the third inning and the Oklahoma City Comets led the rest of the way in a 5-3 win against the Reno Aces Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Senzel's solo homer gave the Comets a 1-0 edge and Oklahoma City (35-25) then added three runs in the fourth inning, including a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Senzel drew a walk to bring in a run and Justin Dean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give OKC a 4-0 advantage. The Aces (29-31) scored two runs in the fifth inning to trim OKC's lead to 4-2. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Austin Gauthier connected on a RBI single to extend the Comets' lead back to three runs. Reno later tacked on a run in the ninth inning as the Aces outhit the Comets, 11-5.

Of Note:

-The Comets secured their first win of the series after back-to-back losses Tuesday and Wednesday and now trail the Aces, 2-1, in the series...The victory snapped a stretch of seven straight losses by OKC to the Aces going back to last season.

-Nick Senzel reached base three times and hit his sixth home run of the season with Oklahoma City, going 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch, stolen base and a game-high two RBI. He has back-to-back multi-RBI games and six with OKC this season. He has 22 RBI in his 23 total games with the Comets.

-The Comets limited the Aces to three runs and five OKC pitchers combined to strike out 14 Aces batters. OKC's 14 K's marked the fourth time this season the pitching staff recorded at least 14 K's and it was the first time since May 23 against Sacramento in OKC...Starting pitcher Justin Jarvis limited Reno to two runs over 4.2 innings. Reliever Ryan Sublette (6-2) followed Jarvis and recorded the win with 1.1 scoreless innings. José Rodríguez and Will Klein, in his team debut, were credited with holds and Jack Little closed out the game for his ninth save of the season...However, the Aces finished with 11 hits as opponents have now tallied double-digit hits against the Comets in six straight games.

-Five different players recorded the Comets' five hits...Michael Chavis drew two walks and scored two runs...On his 28th birthday, Hunter Feduccia hit a RBI single, walked and scored a run. He is now 8-for-15 over his last four games.

-Oklahoma City scored five runs in a seventh straight game for the team's longest such streak of the season and has scored 61 runs during the stretch.

-Alex Freeland's 20-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-5. His on-base streak was the longest by an OKC player this season and the longest of Freeland's professional career.

-Thursday's game started after a 24-minute weather delay.

