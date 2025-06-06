Guillorme Collects Second-Straight Multi-Hit Game in Defeat

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Luis Guillorme recorded his second-straight multi-hit game with a double and a single, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-27) dropped game four of their six-game set, 9-5, against the Sacramento River Cats (30-31) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP AJ Blubaugh blew through Sacramento in the first with a 1-2-3 inning on 13 pitches with two punchouts before retiring the River Cats in order in the second on 10 pitches.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the second as Guillorme led off the frame with an opposite-field single and Omar Narváez and Kenedy Corona walked with one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Tommy Sacco Jr.'s productive groundout scored Guillorme as the Space Cowboys jumped in front, 1-0.

Sacramento took the lead in the third with a three-run homer from Luis Matos.

The Space Cowboys took one back in the bottom of the third as Colin Barber worked a lead-off walk and moved over to third after Luis Castro was hit by a pitch and Guillorme hit into a double play, before Barber scored on a passed ball to make it a 3-2 game.

The River Cats tacked one more to their lead in the fourth as Marco Luciano hit a solo homer, but the Space Cowboys responded in the home half of the fourth. Corona and Sacco Jr. led off the inning with walks and with two outs, Barber swatted an RBI single past the first baseman's glove to cut the deficit in half, 4-3.

Sugar Land tied the game in the bottom of the fifth as Guillorme ripped a lead-off double down the left-field line, Collin Price moved him to third and Narváez went the other way on an RBI single to knot the contest up at four.

After Blubaugh recorded the first out of the sixth, RHP Jayden Murray (L, 1-1) came into the game and finished off the frame with back-to-back strikeouts. Blubaugh went 5.1 innings while registering five strikeouts with four earned runs and just three hits.

Sacramento opened the game up with a four-run seventh, including a two-RBI single from Bryce Eldridge as the Space Cowboys went behind, 8-4.

After the River Cats scored a run in the eighth, Sugar Land plated one of their own in the home half. Sacco Jr. led off the frame with a walk before Jesús Bastidas belted an RBI double into the left-field corner. However, the Space Cowboys were held off the board in the ninth and fell, 9-5.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to nine games with a single in the second. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, six RBI, eight walks and five runs. Friday was second-straight multi-hit game and eighth of the season.

- Brice Matthews is on a 14-game on-base streak after walking on Friday, going 20-for-48 (.385) with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks and 13 runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona and Tommy Sacco Jr. each had multi-walk games as part of a 10-walk game for the Space Cowboys. Sugar Land came into today's game second in Triple-A in walks and one behind first place.

- Omar Narváez made his first appearance on Friday after he signed with Sugar Land on a Minor League contract on June 4. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

- AJ Blubaugh allowed just three hits on Friday for the first time in a start in 2025. Blubaugh also had five or more strikeouts for the first time since May 11 against the Salt Lake Bees when he had six.

- Brice Matthews stole his 17th base of the season in the sixth after coming into today's game tied for fourth in the PCL in stolen bases.

- Jesús Bastidas doubled in the eighth, his team-leading 16th double. Bastidas came into Friday's game tied for 10th in the PCL in doubles.

- Luis Contreras tossed a scoreless ninth inning, extending his consecutive scoreless inning streak to 14.2 frames dating back to April 20, the longest from a Sugar Land reliver this season.







