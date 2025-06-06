Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/6 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP William Fleming (2-2, 6.20) vs. Las Vegas RHP Jack Perkins (1-2, 4.23)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored their lone run in the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday night...Las Vegas took a 2-0 lead after three innings, with only one of the runs being earned...the Rainiers had one hit from the fourth through the eighth innings...meanwhile, the Rainiers' bullpen tossed 6.0 shutout innings, working around seven hits allowed...Tacoma did not issue a walk in the loss, the second time this season the Rainiers did not issue a free pass...the Rainiers' lone run scored in the ninth as Harry Ford led off the inning with a double which later scored on a two-out single from Leo Rivas...Tacoma left the tying run on base in the 2-1 loss.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: In their last 15 games, the Rainiers' bullpen has been dominant, sporting a 10-1 record and a 2.61 ERA (76.0 IP/22 ER), walking 32 and striking out 63...the Rainier relievers lead Triple-A and rank second among full-season minor league teams with their 10 victories, also second in Triple-A with their 2.61 ERA and 76.0 innings pitched...the bullpen's 1.14 WHIP is good for third in Triple-A in that time...in that 15-game run, Tacoma's bullpen has allowed more than two runs just three times...the last time a Tacoma reliever took the loss was May 21 in El Paso.

WALK-OFF WEDNESDAY: The Rainiers finished off their fifth walk-off win of the season on Wednesday evening, matching their five walk-off victories from both 2023 and 2024...the five walk-off wins this season are tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A...10 of Tacoma's 59 games have resulted in walk-offs (5-5 record), tied for the second-most games to result in a walk-off in Triple-A...Rochester and Round Rock have each had 11 games result in a walk-off (ROC, 5-6 / RR, 8-3)...Dominic Canzone delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, the other coming May 27 against Salt Lake...Canzone is one of three PCL hitters with multiple walk-off hits this season (others: OKC's Michael Chavis and Round Rock's Kellen Strahm).

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won seven of the first nine games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .305 in the first nine games of the homestand, ranking third among all full-season minor league teams in that time...the club's .402 on-base percentage is good for the fourth-best among full-season minor league clubs and the 24 stolen bases also are the fifth-most...on the mound, the Rainiers rank second among all Triple-A teams with 86 strikeouts and have walked only 29, the fewest in the PCL and fourth-fewest in Triple-A...the Rainiers 2.97 strikeouts per walk is the best in the PCL and third-best in Triple-A in that span.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Since the start of their homestand, the Rainiers have been successful in 24 of their 25 stolen base attempts, ranking fifth among all minor league teams with their 24 stolen bases in that time...of the 13 minor league teams that have at least 20 stolen bases since last Tuesday, the Rainiers 96% success rate on stolen bases is the highest...the Rainiers have swiped multiple bases in four-straight from May 31-June 3, becoming just the third PCL team to do so this year.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 12 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .408 (20x49) with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored, homering in back-to-back games on Sunday and Tuesday, the first time he's done so in his career...he has also recorded three hits in four of his last eight games, leading the team with nine three-hit games this year...Thomas is also hitting .404 (21x52) when leading off an inning...his 21 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out nine times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is on an eight-game hit streak, hitting .500 (17x34) with a 1.263 OPS in that span.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .506 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks seventh in the league with a .348 batting average and fifth 17 walks drawn...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league... he is also hitting .364 (12x33) in his last 11 games, driving in 10 runs and has drawn nine walks in his last 11 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell to the Orioles 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, getting swept in the series...Seattle led 3-1 after five innings, thanks to a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh, but Baltimore scored three runs in the sixth on back-to-back home runs from Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to take a 4-3 lead that they took to the finish...Bryan Woo took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six over 6.0 innings.







