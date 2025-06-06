Ninth-Inning Bombs by Lawlar & Mancini Lift Reno to Dramatic 8-7 Win Over Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Trailing by two runs in the ninth, the Reno Aces (30-31) rallied in stunning fashion as Jordan Lawlar and Trey Mancini blasted momentum-shifting home runs to shock the Oklahoma City Comets (35-26), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in an 8-7 thriller Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

It was a back-and-forth battle, featuring six lead changes throughout the contest. Reno pulled ahead in the seventh inning after Jorge Barrosa delivered an RBI triple and Mancini followed with a sacrifice fly, but the BLC-Nine couldn't hold the lead, surrendering it to the Comets in the eighth.

Facing a two-run deficit entering the final frame, Lawlar cut the gap to one with his eighth homer of the year - a clutch leadoff blast to left field. Barrosa followed with a walk to put the tying run aboard, setting the table for Mancini, who crushed a two-run, game-winning big fly off Will Klein to secure the victory for Reno. It marked Mancini's second ninth-inning, game-winning homer of the series.

Lawlar finished the night 2-for-4 with the ninth-inning moonshot and a triple in the third. The top prospect is finding his form after spending most of May with the Diamondbacks, going 8-for-17 (.471) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI through four games in June.

Tristin English stayed hot at the plate, driving in Reno's first two runs with an RBI single and an RBI double. The 28-year-old has been on a tear during the Aces' current two-week road trip, going 15-for-40 (.375) with six doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI.

Andy Weber also contributed a strong night offensively, going 2-for-4 with a single and an RBI double in the fourth inning.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum rolling in Saturday's matchup against the Comets, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Tristin English: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

