Rainiers and Aviators Trade Blows in 10-6 Defeat

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-33) erased a 5-0 deficit, tying the game in the eighth inning before the Las Vegas Aviators (37-23) put up four runs in the ninth inning to beat Tacoma 10-6 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Las Vegas scored the first run of the game in the second inning. After Tacoma starter William Fleming recorded the first out of the inning, Alejo Lopez hit his first home run of the season to right-center field to take the 1-0 lead. Fleming bounced back with back-to-back strikeouts of Shane McGuire and Cooper Bowman to retire the side.

The Aviators tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning. The first four batters of the frame each collected hits. Daniel Susac led off the inning with a double, following which, Brennan Milone tripled off the top of the right field wall to drive in Susac. Lopez singled to right field, bringing in Milone and McGuire singled to center field for his first Triple-A hit and RBI, putting the Aviators took a 4-0 lead. Fleming retired three of the next four hitters, walking Darell Hernaiz before stranding runners at the corners.

In the fifth inning, Colby Thomas led off with a single. Susac singled again, putting runners at the corners. Milone bounced into a double play, allowing Thomas to score and extend the Las Vegas lead to 5-0. After a Lopez single, McGuire grounded out to retire the side.

Tacoma broke through in the sixth inning against the Aviators' bullpen as Jake Walkinshaw took over for Jack Perkins. After a Rhylan Thomas flout, three consecutive Rainiers tallied hits. Harry Ford and Dominic Canzone singled, then Tyler Locklear doubled to the right-center gap, scoring Ford and moving Canzone to third base. Leo Rivas grounded out to bring Canzone in, trimming the Aviators' lead to 5-2. Spencer Packard grounded out to the pitcher Walkinshaw, stranding Locklear at third.

The Aviators responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Carlos Cortes led off with a single to left field. Colby Thomas also singled to left field, putting runners at first and second base. Susac, then, hit a ground ball to the shortstop Rivas, who got the out at second base, but Samad Taylor's throw to first got passed Locklear and allowed Cortes to score, taking the Aviators' lead to 6-2. Milone hit into a fielder's choice on a shallow fly ball to right field and Lopez grounded out to finish the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Rainiers plated four runs to tie the game. The first four batters reached as Ford was hit by a pitch, Canzone walked, Locklear was hit by a pitch and Rivas drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. After Packard struck out, Blake Hunt drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a second run. Jack López hit a ground ball to third base that Alejo Lopez threw to second to get one out, but his throw to first got away from the first basemen Milone, allowing Locklear and Rivas to score to tie the game at six. Taylor popped out to the first baseman to end the inning.

Las Vegas came back with four runs of their own in the top of the ninth inning. Colby Thomas led off the inning with a single. Susac was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Milone delivered a single to left field to put the Aviators back on top at 7-6. Alejo Lopez laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Susac to third and Milone to second. The Rainiers intentionally walked McGuire to load the bases with one out to face Cooper Bowman. Bowman hit a line drive that went off reliever Zach Pop's leg. Pop attempted to stay with the play but overthrew Locklear at first base, allowing Milone to score and advancing McGuire to third and Bowman to second. Bowman was also injured on the play and he was replaced by Sahid Valenzuela. Pop left the game and was replaced by Hagen Danner. With two in scoring position, Nick Martini hit a sacrifice fly to bring home McGuire. After Hernaiz walked, Cortes struck out to end the inning with Las Vegas leading 10-6.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Rhylan Thomas flied out for the first out of the inning. Ford drew a walk and Tyler Locklear singled with two outs. Rivas struck out to end the rally and the game, with Las Vegas winning 10-6, taking three of the first four games of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers scored their four runs in the eighth inning without recording a hit...it marks the 15th occurrence since 2005 that a PCL team scored at least four runs in an inning without a hit and the third this season (also: OKC - May 1 (1st inning) and ABQ - April 15 (6th inning))...it is the first time the Rainiers have accomplished that feat since at least 2005

The Rainiers struck out a season-high 15 times on Friday night, their most since striking out 15 times on April 12, 2024

The Rainiers tallied one extra-base hit on Friday night, a Tyler Locklear double in the sixth inning...it extends the Rainiers' streak of games with an extra-base hit to 39 games, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season.







