Stevens Four-Hit Game Leads Charge as Bees Snap Nine-Game Skid

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Bees snapped a nine-game losing streak on Thursday night exploding for 11 runs on 15 hits as five Bees earned multi-hit games in the 11-8 win over Round Rock.

Salt Lake Bees 11, Round Rock Express 8

WP: Caden Dana (4 - 5)

LP: Gerson Garabito (0 - 7)

SV: Sam Bachman (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake came out firing in the first inning, plating four runs on four hits as nine batters came to the plate. Christian Moore ignited the rally with a towering 450-foot home run -- the longest by a Bee this season -- marking his second of the year. Moore's blast sparked a stretch of six consecutive batters reaching base via hit or walk. J.D. Davis followed with a double to center, setting the stage for Chad Stevens and Tucker Flint to drive in the inning's final three runs.

The Bees built on their early momentum in the third inning, erupting for seven runs on seven hits as 13 batters came to the plate to extend a commanding 11-0 lead. Sebastian Rivero delivered the highlight of the frame with a three-run homer to right-center -- his fifth of the season and a new Triple-A career high. J.D. Davis and Chad Stevens each collected two hits in the inning, with Stevens recording a pair of doubles into left-center.

Round Rock chipped away in the middle innings, scoring five runs behind a pair of home runs. Alan Trejo put the Express on the board in the fourth with a solo shot, followed by a four-run sixth inning in which nine batters came to the plate. Trevor Hauver provided the key blow with a two-run homer, followed by back-to-back doubles from Tucker Barnhart and Michael Helman that further cut the deficit to 11-5.

The Express continued their rally with three more runs in the eighth inning, as the first four batters reached base. The frame began with back-to-back walks, followed by an RBI double from Michael Helman -- his second of the game. Richie Martin then singled to center to score Helman and cut the deficit to three. However, the Bees responded by recording three consecutive outs, stranding Martin at third to end the inning.

The Bees had an opportunity to add insurance in the eighth after putting two runners aboard but were unable to capitalize. Sam Bachman took over in the ninth and closed the door, earning his second save since joining Salt Lake on May 13. His effort sealed the 11-8 victory and snapped the Bees' nine-game losing streak.

Game Notes

Salt Lake earned its first win since May 24, snapping a nine-game skid. improving to 24-35 on the season. The Bees scored in double digits for the sixth time this year -- remaining unbeaten in games when reaching the 10-run mark.

The Bees continued their power surge at home, homering for the 11th time in their last 12 games at The Ballpark at America First Square -- including five multi-homer efforts during that stretch. Thursday marked the 20th game this season in which Salt Lake has hit multiple home runs. The Bees are now 21-20 on the year when going deep.

Salt Lake tallied 11 runs on 15 hits in Thursday's win -- the most in both categories since their 14-11 victory over Omaha on May 24.

Chad Stevens recorded a four-hit night, marking the third time in his career he has reached that milestone -- with the previous two coming at High-A Asheville and Tri-City. Stevens extended his hitting streak to 14 games, tying the Bees' season-high and ranking second among active streaks in the Pacific Coast League. During his 14-game hitting streak, Chad Stevens is batting .411 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBIs, while collecting eight doubles, four triples, and five home runs.

J.D. Davis went 3-for-5 while scoring two runs along with his eighth double of the season. It was the fourth time Davis collected three hits this season and was the fourth time in the last seven games he came away with multiple hits, batting .303 in that span with RBI and four extra base hits.

Christian Moore recorded multiple hits for the seventh time in 15 games with Salt Lake, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. It marked his third game with at least three hits and included his second home run of the season -- a 450-foot blast to center, the longest hit by a Bee this year. Moore also registered two hits with exit velocities of at least 106 MPH, both marking his hardest-hit balls of the season.

Sebastian Rivero continued his strong offensive season, going 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBIs. He launched his fifth home run of the year -- a new Triple-A career high -- and has now recorded hits in 26 of his 29 games this season.

Tucker Flint snapped a three-game hitless streak with his eighth multi-hit performance of the season, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. It marked his seventh game with multiple RBIs, with 14 of his 25 total runs driven in coming over his last 11 games.

Caden Dana turned in a solid outing, holding Round Rock scoreless through the first three innings before surrendering a solo home run in the fourth. The right-hander recorded one strikeout in each of the first four frames and exited in the sixth after 5.1 innings of work. He allowed three runs -- his lowest total since April 29 against Albuquerque-- and earned his fourth win of the season, marking his first victory since May 6 against Sugar Land.

Up Next

