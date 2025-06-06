Rainiers Relievers Throw 6.0 Shutout Innings in 2-1 Loss to Aviators

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-32) scored their lone run of the game in the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (36-23) on Thursday night, dropping two of the first three games in the series.

Rainiers' starter Sauryn Lao retired the side in order in the first inning, before allowing a run in the second. Jhonny Pereda singled through the hole on the left side with one out, the first of three consecutive Aviator singles. Daniel Susac also hit a single through the left side to put runners at first and second base. Brennan Milone hit a ball off the top of the left field wall which resulted in Pereda scoring. The ball was quickly thrown back in, nearly creating a rundown. However, the throw bounced off of Susac, allowing runners to return to first and second base, with Las Vegas taking a 1-0 lead. Alejo Lopez bounced into a double play to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Rainiers loaded the bases but could not plate a run. Rhylan Thomas doubled with one out. Then, with two outs, Dominic Canzone and Tyler Locklear each drew a walk. Leo Rivas flied out to center field, ending the threat.

The Aviators doubled their lead in the second inning. Lao retired the first two batters of the inning by striking out Cooper Bowman and getting Darell Hernaiz to ground out. Seth Brown singled into right field and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Colby Thomas drove him in with a single to left field, giving the Aviators a 2-0 lead.

Only two Rainiers would reach scoring position in the final six innings of the game. Thomas and Harry Ford each singled with one out in the third, but Thomas was cut down at third on a fielder's choice to end the inning. Only one Tacoma batter reached base from the fourth through the eighth innings, a Canzone single in the sixth that was erased on an inning-ending double play.

The Tacoma bullpen of Austin Kitchen, Bryan Shaw, Shintaro Fujinami and Jesse Hahn combined for 6.0 innings of shutout relief, giving up seven hits without walking a batter and striking out six. Kitchen relieved Lao and threw 2.2 innings, followed by Shaw who retired all four batters he faced. Fujinami recorded three strikeouts around a pair of hits and Hahn allowed one hit but promptly picked off the runner and faced the minimum.

The Rainiers scored their lone run in the ninth inning. Ford led the inning off with a double. Two batters later, Leo Rivas ripped a single into right field, bringing Ford in, getting Tacoma on the board, trailing 2-1. Austin Shenton stepped to the plate as the potential winning run but struck out to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers did not issue a walk in their 2-1 loss on Thursday night...it's the second time this season the Rainiers did not walk a batter and the first since May 3...the Rainiers are 0-2 in games they do not issue a walk.

Tacoma's bullpen combined to throw 6.0 innings of shutout relief on Thursday night, the 14th time this season the relievers did not allow a run and the fifth time they've combined to throw at least 6.0 innings of shutout baseball.

Bryan Shaw made his 10th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run on Thursday night, the longest streak of the season by a Tacoma pitcher and the seventh-longest streak in the PCL this season...Shaw has not allowed an earned run since May 1, tossing 10.0 innings in that span, lowering his ERA to 2.53 in 12 outings with Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.