Big Homer Cuts down Comets

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Trey Mancini hit a three-run home run for the Reno Aces in the ninth inning as the Aces came back to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-5, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (34-35) entered the ninth inning leading, 5-3, before Mancini's go-ahead home run out to left field with two outs put the Aces in front for the first time since the second inning. Reno (29-30) had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Tristin English. Oklahoma City answered with three runs in the second inning including a RBI single by Gauthier and a two-run single by Nick Senzel. The Aces tied the score at 3-3 with a run in the fourth inning before the Comets broke the tie via a RBI groundout by Austin Gauthier in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City later took a two-run lead on a sacrifice fly by Senzel in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-Reno took a 2-0 lead in the six-game series between the teams as the Comets suffered their first back-to-back losses since May 23-24 against Sacramento at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets are now 2-7 over their last nine home games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 3-for-4 and scored three of the Comets' five runs. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season and first since May 31. He is now 7-for-12 over his last three games.

-Steward Berroa went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run as he collected OKC's lone extra-base hit of the game. He recorded his second three-hit game in his last three games and over his last six games is 10-for-24 (.417).

-Alex Freeland singled and drew a walk as he extended his on-base streak to 20 games - the longest by an OKC player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league.

-Nick Senzel finished with three RBI for his fifth multi-RBI game with OKC this season.

-Nick Biddison made his Triple-A debut, entering the game as a pinch-runner in the second inning and collecting a hit in his first at-bat. He finished the game 1-for-3 after joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa Wednesday.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edgardo Henriquez continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning with one strikeout to earn a hold. It was his third appearance with OKC as he is recovering from a left foot fracture suffered during Spring Training.

-OKC lost a second straight game by one run and fell to 12-9 in one-run games this season...Wednesday marked the 19th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets with OKC going 10-9 in those games...Oklahoma City also suffered its third loss of the season when leading after eight innings (25-3) and its sixth loss when outhitting an opponent (29-6).

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aces at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







