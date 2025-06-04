Three-Run Eighth Propels Sugar Land to Comeback Win over Sacramento

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Luis Guillorme's two-out two-RBI single capped off a three-run eighth for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-25), leading to a 4-2 come-from-behind-win over the Sacramento River Cats (28-31) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land's win marks manager Mickey Storey's 500th career win. Wednesday was also the Space Cowboys' 12th comeback victory of the season. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land retook the lead in the bottom of the eighth as four-straight batters reached base with two outs. Colin Barber started the rally drawing a two-out walk, Luis Castro scolded a two-strike single into left and Jesús Bastidas roped an RBI double into the right-field corner to tie the game at two. With two runners on, Guillorme lasered a two-RBI single into left field, scoring Castro and Bastidas to put the Space Cowboys up, 4-2.

RHP Luis Contreras (S, 7) came on for the ninth and closed out the win with a 1-2-3 frame on nine pitches.

In the first, RHP Miguel Ullola worked around a one-out walk to post a scoreless frame before firing a perfect second on eight pitches including an inning-ending punchout.

After Zack Short and Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back walks, Castro took a base on balls with one out to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Bastidas walked, bringing home Short and giving Sugar Land an early 1-0 advantage.

Ullola stranded the bases loaded in the top of the third as the righty fanned the final two batters of the frame to keep the River Cats off the board. He then sat down Sacramento in order in the fourth and fifth, as he retired the final last eight hitters he faced. Ullola hurled 5.0 innings while registering seven strikeouts with only one hit, three walks and no runs.

Sacramento scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

RHP Jordan Weems came on in the seventh and tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance with Sugar Land before RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 3-2) kept it a 2-1 game by spinning a 1-2-3 eighth, striking out the side.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola allowed one hit in 5.0 innings of work for the third time in 2025 and the first time since May 8 against the Salt Lake Bees. He has also given up only one earned run in his last three starts after allowing one earned run on May 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes and shutting out the Las Vegas Aviators on May 21.

- With seven strikeouts on Wednesday, Ullola has punched out five or more batters in six-straight starts.

- With a walk on Wednesday, Brice Matthews is currently on a 12-game on-base streak, going 19-44 (.432) with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.

- Colin Barber recorded his first-career Triple-A hit in the bottom of the sixth as the left fielder legged out an infield single. Barber has also walked in back-to-back games in his first two contests with Sugar Land after going 1-for-3 on Wednesday with two walks and a run.

- Jordan Weems was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Sugar Land on Monday and hurled seven of his eight pitches for strikes in his one inning of work on Wednesday.

- Luis Contreras extended his consecutive scoreless inning streak to 13.2 innings dating back to April 20, the longest scoreless innings streak from a Space Cowboy reliever this season. Contreras also earned another save after coming into Wednesday's game tied for third in the PCL in saves.

- Zack Short led off the game with a walk in the first, his 44th of the year. Short came into today's game first in the PCL in walks.

Sugar Land's series continues against the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander gets the ball against Sacramento starter LHP Carson Whisenhunt. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







