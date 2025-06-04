Isotopes Win Series-Opener, 3-2, in 10 Innings

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - With the Isotopes trialing, 2-1, in the top of the eighth inning, Michael Toglia roped an opposite-field RBI double to left to tie the game and eventually send it to extras. In the 10th, Owen Miller lined a sac fly to right to push across the go-ahead run while Antoine Kelly retired all three batters faced in the home half of the inning to give the Isotopes a 3-2 win Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won three-straight, eight of their last 10 and 11 of 16.

-The club is just three-games under .500, it's best mark of the season since April 25 (11-14).

-The Isotopes run differential on the year is -7, tied for 5th-best in the Pacific Coast League. On June 3, 2024, the club held a -145 run differential.

-The Isotopes have two three-game win streaks within a 10-game span for the first time since June 15-22, 2024, seven game stretch.

-Albuquerque improved to 11-10 in one-run games and 4-8 on the road. Have won three-straight one-run games dating back to May 24. The Isotopes have won two-straight games by one run for the second time this year (also: May 15-17 vs. Tacoma when the club completed three-straight walk-off wins).

-The Isotopes are 3-0 in extra-inning games this year and 2-0 against El Paso in such contests (also: April 20, Game 1 of doubleheader, 4-3, 8 innings).

-Despite the win, Albuquerque went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, the 12th time this year the club has failed to record a hit with a runner in scoring position and third in its last six games.

-It's the team's first win without a hit with a runner in scoring position since April 4, 2024, at Oklahoma City (5-4) and third since 2023 (August 29, 2023, at Sacramento, 5-0).

-The Isotopes have permitted first-inning runs in three of their last four games and two-straight (six runs overall during four-game stretch).

-Mason Albright spun 5.0 innings of two-run ball and allowed five hits and one walk with four punchouts. It's the 11th time an Isotopes starter has held the opposition to two runs or fewer and second-straight (min. 5 IP; last: Andrew Quezada, 5.0 IP, two runs).

-El Paso starter Wes Benjamin tossed 5.2 frames and allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five punchouts. It's the seventh time an opposing starter has limited the Isotopes to one run or fewer (min. 5.0 IP; last: Jason Alexander, May 30 vs. Sugar Land).

-Austin Nola made his return from the Injured List after missing 21 games and went 1-for-4. Has a hit in eight of his last nine contests.

-Michael Toglia played in his first Triple-A game since June 4, 2024, and recorded an RBI double to tie the game while tallying two punchouts.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Has a hit in 11 of 14 games with Albuquerque. Has four RBI in his last three contests.

-It's Miller fourth time tallying the go-ahead RBI in extra innings (MLB/Triple-A; last: August 31, 2024, with Nashville, 8-7 win).

-Sean Bouchard went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks. Has recorded a hit and two walks in a game twice with Albuquerque this year (also: May 20 at Reno). Has a double in two-straight contests for the first time since July 26-27, 2024, vs. Round Rock.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to start Bradley Blalock while Matt Waldron is expected to take the hill for El Paso.







