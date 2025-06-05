Miguel Ullola Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for May

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Miguel Ullola has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month as announced by Minor League Baseball on Thursday. This is the first league Pitcher of the Month honor for Ullola. Highlights of Ullola's month can be found here.

The Puerto Plata, DR native earns the honor after going 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts in May for Sugar Land. Across 23.0 innings, Ullola surrendered just three runs and walked 13 while striking out 34 and holding opponents to a .175 batting average against. He finished May with the lowest ERA in the Pacific Coast League among qualified hurlers, with the next closest pitcher finishing with an ERA over a full run higher than Ullola (Victor Mederos, Salt Lake - 2.45). Ullola also led the Pacific Coast League in batting average against and was second in the league in strikeouts and third in WHIP (1.17) for the month. His 1.17 ERA was the seventh lowest among full-season qualified hurlers in Minor League Baseball for May.

The 22-year-old earned back-to-back Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors on May 5 and May 12 after turning in back-to-back appearances in which he fired 5.0 shutout innings and allowed just one hit, the sixth and seventh appearances of his career in which he threw 5.0 or more innings and allowed one or fewer hits. He set a season high in strikeouts on May 8 at Salt Lake City when he struck out 10 batters and issued just one walk over his 5.0 innings of work.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Astros in January of 2021 out of the Dominican Republic, Ullola is currently rated as Houston's #4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and their #6 prospect by Baseball America, registering as the top pitching prospect in the organization by both rankings. This is the sixth time a Sugar Land hurler has garnered Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month honors and the first since RHP Ryan Gusto won the award in July of 2024.







