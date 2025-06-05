Round Rock Rolls Past Salt Lake with 21-Run Explosion

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their ninth straight game on Wednesday night, suffering their longest losing streak since 2021 and their largest margin of defeat since 2017 in a 21-2 loss to Round Rock.

Round Rock Express 21, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Patrick Murphy (1 - 0)

LP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 5)

Round Rock stormed out of the gate with seven runs in the first four innings that included four extra base hits and a two-run homer by Justin Foscue in the fourth that gave the Express a 7-0 lead before Salt Lake recorded a hit.

The Bees were retired in order through the first three innings, striking out five times in a row and seven times overall during that stretch. David Mershon was the only batter to reach base, doing so on an error.

Kyren Paris broke up Cory Abbott's three-inning no-hit bid with a single to left, then came around to score on Carter Kieboom's scorching 106.3 MPH ground ball up the middle, putting the Bees on the board for the first time.

Salt Lake followed up with a run for the second consecutive inning as Chad Stevens led off the fifth with a hit for the 13th game in a row before scoring on Zach Humphreys two-out RBI single to right that made it 7-2.

Round Rock tacked on six more runs over the next two innings, beginning with a leadoff homer from Cody Freeman in the sixth. The Express followed with a five-hit, five-run seventh inning, sending nine batters to the plate and breaking the game open on a bases-clearing triple by Billy McKinney to extend the lead to 13-2.

The Express weren't done with their offensive onslaught, adding a run in the eighth before a disastrous ninth for the Bees. Round Rock sent 11 batters to the plate in their biggest inning of the night, scoring seven runs on six hits--including a pair of home runs--to close out a dominant 21-2 win in game two of the series.

Salt Lake dropped its ninth straight game on Wednesday night, marking the club's longest losing streak since an 11-game skid from August 23 to September 3, 2021.

The Bees fell to 23-35 overall and dropped to 0-22 when scoring three runs or fewer. Salt Lake's home run streak of 10 straight at The Ballpark at America First Square came to an end on Wednesday night moving to 3-15 this season when failing to hit a home run.

Salt Lake surrendered a season-high 26 hits on the night, marking the seventh consecutive game the Bees have allowed double-digit hits. It was also the third time this season they've given up 20 or more hits, previously allowing 24 to Tacoma on May 28 and 20 to Reno on April 12.

All nine starters in the Express lineup recorded at least two hits, with eight driving in at least one run. Round Rock tallied six leadoff hits, opened three innings with back-to-back hits, and collected multiple hits in every inning except the first.

Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 1-for-3 with one of Salt Lake's two runs scored. Since the streak began on May 20, Stevens is batting .373 (19-for-51) with 14 runs, 13 RBIs, and five of his 10 home runs on the season.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-4 with an RBI single that left his bat at 106.3 MPH--the eighth-hardest hit ball for him this season. He's now hit safely in four of his last five games and ranks second on the team in batting average (.308), hits (49), and slugging percentage (.459).

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3, driving in Salt Lake's second run of the night. It marked his 20th RBI of the season and the fifth time in the last seven games he's recorded at least one run batted in.

Shaun Anderson took his fifth loss of the season in his first start since May 2 and eighth appearance overall. He lasted a season-low three innings, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out three.

Salt Lake and Round Rock will face off for game three of the series on Thursday night as Caden Dana takes the mound for the Bees at 7:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







