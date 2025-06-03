Shay Whitcomb Recognized as Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month

June 3, 2025

Sugar Land Space Cowboys







SUGAR LAND, TX - Former Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder/outfielder Shay Whitcomb has been named the Houston Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for May as announced by the Astros on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive month Whitcomb has been honored as the Astros top player in the upper minors. Highlights of Whitcomb's month can be found here.

In May, Whitcomb slashed .310/.389/.670/1.059 in 25 games with 12 home runs, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored and five stolen bases. He led all Astros' minor leaguers in the month in home runs, RBI, slugging, OPS, total bases (67) and runs scored, tied for the most extra-base hits (12) and was second in average and hits (31) and seventh in OBP. Along with leading the Astros' affiliated leaderboard in May, Whitcomb tied for the Minor League lead in home runs for the month and was seventh among all Minor League players in total bases.

During his torrid month, Whitcomb recorded three multi-homer games, including back-to-back multi-homer games at Constellation Field on May 13 and 14 against Reno, which culminated in a walk-off two-run homer on May 14, giving Whitcomb four home runs in less than 24 hours. He recorded the first three-homer game of his career on May 28 in Albuquerque and homered in his final three games of the month while recording multi-hit efforts in four-straight contest to close out May. The 26-year-old was recalled by the Astros on May 31.

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of UC San Diego, this is the second consecutive month in which Whitcomb has been named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player after he claimed the award in April. Whitcomb was also recognized as the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month twice during his Pacific Coast League All-Star campaign in 2024, taking home the award in May and June. He is currently rated as the Astros #15 prospect by MLB Pipeline.







