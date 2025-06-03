Special Theme Nights Highlight Weekend of OKC Comets Home Series That Starts Tonight

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets will host their first Salute to Armed Forces Night of the season along with Heroes and Villains Night as part of a six-game home series that starts at 7:05 tonight against the Reno Aces to kick off the month of June at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's will take place during Friday's 7:05 p.m. game. This evening honors past and current military personnel at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with military-related pregame ceremonies and in-game recognition of military members. Comets players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. The evening then culminates in a postgame fireworks display presented by Casey's. The OKC Comets offer a special gift to all military members when they purchase a ticket at the ticket office and display a valid military ID. This military gift is available at any OKC Comets home game.

For Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game, join the Comets for Heroes and Villains Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. The evening will feature fan-favorite heroes and villains on the videoboard at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite heroes and villains as part of the festivities. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Comets cape.

Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can purchase a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The Comets will also highlight Future All-Stars Saturday night. Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The six-game series between the Comets and Aces opens at 7:05 tonight with $2 Tuesday. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

The series continues with matchups at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On College Thursdays throughout the 2025 season, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets.

The Comets wrap up their homestand with a 2:05 p.m. game on a Family Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.