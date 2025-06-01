Bouchard's Eighth-Inning Homer Gives Isotopes 3-2 Victory, Series Win

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Sean Bouchard launched a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the decisive blow, as Albuquerque wrapped up a series victory with a 3-2 triumph over Sugar Land on Sunday evening in the Duke City. The Isotopes continue to play their best baseball of the season, having won seven of their last nine games.

This marks the first time Albuquerque has ever won a series against Sugar Land, with this being the 19th set between the PCL foes.

The Isotopes pitching staff struck out 17 batters to tie a franchise record for a nine-inning contest, led by Andrew Quezada who recorded 11 punchouts in his 5.0 frames.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque recorded 17 strikeouts in a nine-inning game for the fourth time (also: May 12, 2014 at El Paso; April 22, 2022 at Round Rock; June 14, 2023 at Tacoma). The team record of 18 punchouts was set in a 17-inning contest on May 10, 2015 at Sacramento.

- In addition to claiming their first series victory against Sugar Land, the Isotopes won a set against Houston's Triple-A affiliate for the first time since Aug. 20-23, 2016, when they swept the Fresno Grizzlies in four games.

- Albuquerque and Sugar Land combined for 26 strikeouts, six shy of the record for a nine-inning game. The Isotopes and Chihuahuas totaled 32 punchouts in the aforementioned contest on May 12, 2014. Overall, the most ever was 35, between Albuquerque and Iowa in a 17-inning affair on July 16, 2006 at Isotopes Park. Rich Hill started that game for the Iowa Cubs and fanned 14 batters in 8.0 innings.

- The game finished in 2:11, Albuquerque's quickest nine-inning contest since July 20, 2024 at Sacramento (also 2:11).

- The Isotopes secured their first series win since taking four of six games from Reno at home from Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024.

- Ryan Ritter was 2-for-4, including a two-run double in the sixth inning that tied the contest. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games, second-longest in all of affiliated professional baseball (Edward Duran - Dunedin Blue Jays, 22 games). Ritter is slashing .453/.500/1.027 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers, 29 RBI and 13 multi-hit performances during the stretch. Additionally, Ritter has at least one extra-base base hit in 15 of 17 games in his streak. He has increased his batting average from .218 to .307 during the timeframe.

- Warming Bernabel recorded two hits for the second-straight evening. It marks his sixth time in 2025 with back-to-back multi-hit games.

- Sterlin Thompson was 1-for-3, and is slashing .381/.487/.683 with six doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBI in his last 17 games. Thompson was also hit by a pitch for the 11th time this season, which is the most in all of Triple-A.

- Sunday was the 35th time an Isotopes pitcher recorded double-digit strikeouts in a contest, and first since Karl Kauffmann on Sept. 9, 2022 vs. El Paso (also 11). Quezada by far set a career-high, as his previous most was eight on Aug. 18, 2023 vs. New Hampshire.

- Quezada's outing marked the 10th instance an Albuquerque hurler completed 5.0 innings while allowing two or fewer runs this season (last: Anthony Molina, May 23 at Reno - two runs in 6.0 IP).

- Sugar Land lefty Brandon Walter continued his exceptional campaign by working six innings of two-run ball with no walks and eight strikeouts. It was the 11th time an opposing hurler completed at least six frames, all coming since April 22. Additionally, his eight punchouts tied for the most by a starter against Albuquerque (three other times: last, Billy Corcoran - April 25 at Reno).

- Albuquerque did not draw a walk for the second time this year (also: May 21 at Reno). It was their first victory without a free pass since Aug. 17, 2023 vs. El Paso.

- The Isotopes evened their record in one-run games at 10-10. This was their first such contest since May 24 at Reno (8-7 victory), ending a span in which 10 of 16 games were decided by a lone tally.

- Albuquerque limited their opponent to two or fewer extra-base hits for the 17th time in 2025, and second during the homestand (Tuesday).

- The Isotopes recorded their eighth last-at bat victory of the season, and the second that did not come via walk-off fashion (other: May 2 vs. Salt Lake).

- For the second straight year, Albuquerque won in their final at-bat on June 1. Last year, Julio Carreras reached on an fielders choice error, giving the Isotopes a 10-9 walk-off victory over Oklahoma City.

- With the Isotopes recording their 26th victory, they have matched their win total from the first half in 2024. Three series remain before this year's midway point.

On Deck: Albuquerque will begin a six-game series at El Paso (Padres Triple-A affiliate) on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm MT. The Isotopes and Chihuahuas split a six-game set in New Mexico in mid-April.







