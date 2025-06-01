Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/1 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 7.23) vs. Salt Lake RHP Victor Mederos (3-1, 2.45)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Blas Castaño (#3) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored all five of their runs after the fifth inning as they rallied from down 3-0 to beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-4 on Saturday night...Jhonathan Díaz pitched his fourth quality start of the season, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings, striking out six without issuing a walk...trailing 3-0 in the middle of the sixth inning, Tacoma tied the game in the bottom of the frame, as the first three batters of the inning reached base, all coming around to score thanks to an Austin Shenton double, a Spencer Packard single and a Samad Taylor double to tie the game...the Rainiers took the lead in the seventh inning when Dominic Canzone delivered his third hit of the game, an RBI single to score Rhylan Thomas to take the 4-3 lead...Spencer Packard clubbed his fourth homer of the season in the eighth inning to provide an insurance run to push the lead to 5-3...Salt Lake got a run back in the ninth inning on a sacrifice bunt to make it 5-4, but Zach Pop induced a game-ending double play to finish the game and give Tacoma its sixth-straight victory.

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have taken the first five games of the series against Salt Lake, earning the series win in the first of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit a Triple-A-best .366 in the first five games of the series, leading the circuit in hits (68), on-base percentage (.449) and stolen bases (15), while ranking second in runs (43)...on the mound, the Rainiers pace all Triple-A teams with 56 strikeouts and have held the Bees to a .244 batting average, the second-lowest in the PCL.

GET THE BROOMS READY: Winners of the first five games of the series, the Rainiers will look to finish their second 6-game series sweep since the schedule format changed in 2021 to six-game series...the Rainiers have swept one series this year, a three-game set against Round Rock to open the season...the only other time the Rainiers swept a six-game series was August 26-31, 2021 against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium.

A STRING OF THIEVERIES: Over the Rainiers' last five games, they have stolen 15 bases without getting caught, the most stolen bases in Triple-A in that span...the streak of 15 steals without getting caught is the longest for the Rainiers this season, and the longest streak since March 29-April 7, 2024 when the Rainiers stole three bases after getting caught in their first attempt on Opening Day, then ripped off a streak of 19 stolen bases without getting caught over a span of eight games.

SAMAD'S SCORCHING HOT: UTL Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 21 games on Saturday...Taylor is the third Rainier this season to have put together a hitting streak of at least 10 games (Canzone - 18G, López - 16G)...over his 15-game streak, Taylor is hitting .443 (31x70) with six doubles, three triples and three home runs with 19 RBI and 17 runs scored...it's the third-longest active streak in the PCL...since May 9, Taylor has tallied a league-best 36 hits, scoring a league-high 24 runs, driving in a league-best 22...he also ranks among league leaders in that time in: RBI (2nd - 23) TB (2nd - 63), XBH (2nd - 14), SB (T-2nd - 8), AVG (3rd - .404), SLG (4th - .708) OPS (6th - 1.146) and OBP (9th - .438)...his 21-game on-base streak is the second-longest for Tacoma this season and tied for the seventh-longest streak in the PCL.

MONTHLY UPDATE: Now that May is in the books, here is how the Rainiers have faired month-by-month:

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â 4.33 ¬â ¬â8.07 ¬â ¬â.264

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.81 ¬â ¬â233.2 ¬â125 ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.42 ¬â ¬â3.81 ¬â ¬â8.13 ¬â ¬â.260

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford went on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 19 of his 22 games and multiple hits in 14 of those 22...Ford's .411 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.129 OPS...his 37 hits in May are the most of any month in his career and tied for the most of any Triple-A player...Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021...Ford led the PCL in May in batting average and on-base percentage (.475)...Ford's .411 May batting average is the best for any Rainier in a single month (min 80 PA) since Justin Smoak hit .415 in August of 2014.

MARINERS UPDATE: Cole Young delivered in his Major League debut, hitting a walk-off fielder's choice to give the Mariners a 5-4 victory in 11 innings...Young went 1-for-4 in his Big League debut, collecting his first hit on a one-out single in the ninth inning...Collin Snider pitched 2.0 shutout innings in the 10th and the 11th innings to keep the game tied at four...JP Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run in the win.







