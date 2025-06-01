OKC Comets Game Notes - June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (33-23) at Las Vegas Aviators (34-21)

Game #57 of 150/First Half #57 of 75/Road #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Emmet Sheehan (NR, -.--) vs. LV-RHP Kade Morris (NR, -.--)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets go for back-to-back wins as well as a series win against the Las Vegas Aviators when the top two teams in the PCL standings close out their six-game series at 2:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets have a 3-2 lead in the series as the teams have exchanged wins throughout the first five games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets set season highs with 17 runs and 20 hits, emerging victorious over the Las Vegas Aviators, 17-11, in a Saturday night slugfest at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the third inning, with Hunter Feduccia collecting a pair of RBI singles. Leading, 3-2, in the fourth inning, the Comets scored six runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from James Outman. The Aviators stormed back and ripped off eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings, taking a 10-9 lead. Feduccia led off the sixth inning with a home run to tie the game. The Comets then went on to add five more runs in the sixth inning, with all six runs in the frame scoring before an out was made. Seth Brown hit his second home run of the game for Las Vegas in the bottom of the sixth inning to close the gap to 15-11. RBI singles by the Comets' Nick Senzel and Michael Chavis in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, rounded out the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan joins OKC to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment after missing more than a year while recovering from Tommy John surgery...Sheehan opened the rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers May 26, retiring all six batters he faced over 2.0 innings with five strikeouts...He had started the 2024 season on the IL with right forearm inflammation and missed the entire season after eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure...Sheehan made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching at three levels of the organization. He went 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA over 13 appearances (11 starts) with the Dodgers with 64 strikeouts against 26 walks in 60.1 IP...Sheehan had started the season with Double-A Tulsa and was promoted to OKC in mid-June but made his ML debut before appearing a Triple-A...He later pitched three games with OKC before returning to the Dodgers to close out the season and eventually make a postseason appearance against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS...Sheehan was selected by the Dodgers out of Boston College in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Kyle Funkhouser is scheduled to piggyback Sheehan's rehab start...Funkhouser signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances and posted a 1-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 26.0 innings this spring with 24 strikeouts against five walks...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played just five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit between 2020-21.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 3-2 2024: 8-4 All-time: 73-75 At LV: 43-38 Oklahoma City is in Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...OKC hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 15-5 over the last 20 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pacific Rim: With last night's win and a loss by Sugar Land in Albuquerque, OKC moved back into second place in the PCL standings and now trails first-place Las Vegas by 1.5 games and sits a half-game ahead of third-place Sugar Land...Today is the final head-to-head meeting of the first half between the Comets and Aviators and 19 games remain in the first half of the PCL schedule...The Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Hitting the Jackpot: The Comets set season highs with 17 runs and 20 hits Saturday in Las Vegas. They scored 12 of their 17 runs in the fourth and sixth innings, scoring six runs in each frame...All nine Comets scored at least one run, seven players finished with at least two hits and five players collected at least two RBI. Ryan Ward, Hunter Feduccia, Michael Chavis, Nick Senzel and Justin Dean all collected three hits apiece...OKC went 11-for-22 with runners in scoring position...OKC's 17 runs and 20 hits last night were the most by the team since Sept. 18, 2024 at Salt Lake when OKC scored 20 runs on 23 hits...Over the last six games, the Comets are batting .345 (78x226) with 13 home runs, 29 extra-base hits and 55 runs. They are also 28-for-69 (.407) with RISP.

Outta Sight: James Outman reached base four times Saturday, going 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two walks, tallying at least five RBI for the second time in May...His three-run homer in the fourth inning was the longest by an OKC player this season, reaching 465 feet, and was the fifth-longest home run in the PCL this season. It was also the longest home run for OKC since Sept. 18, 2022 when Ryan Noda hit a 471-foot blast in Albuquerque...Over his last six games, Outman is 12-for-26 with three home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs, scoring at least one run in all six games...Since moving into the leadoff spot Thursday, Outman is 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits, four walks, seven runs scored and nine RBI across three games...He finished the month of May leading the Comets with 22 RBI despite playing in just 15 of the team's 28 games during the month.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored Saturday...He is 11-for-16 with four home runs and three doubles over the last four games and has now collected a hit or walk in 15 of his last 19 plate appearances...On Thursday, Ward went 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI, marking his first career three-homer game as well as his first career five-hit game, while tying his career high in RBI...He became the first OKC player with five hits in a game since Drew Avans went 5-for-6 in Salt Lake Sept. 18, 2024 and the first OKC player with three home runs in one game since Trey Sweeney May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque...His 14 total bases tied for the most by any player in the Minors this year and the most by an OKC player since Keibert Ruiz in 2021...He paces all PCL players with 68 hits this season, while ranking second with a .330 AVG, tied for second with 42 runs scored, third with 13 home runs, 123 total bases and a 1.008 OPS, tied for third with 28 extra-base hits and fourth with a .597 SLG...Ward now owns Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 237 RBI and 67 home runs in his three seasons with the club.

Bumps On the Bump: The 11 runs allowed by OKC last night were the most in a win since a 17-13 victory at Albuquerque April 23, 2024...Saturday marked the 11th time in the last 12 games the Comets allowed five or more runs in a game and the Comets have now allowed at least eight runs in eight of the last 11 games after it happened just four times in the first 45 games this season...The 94 runs allowed by OKC since May 18 (12 games) are most among all teams in the Minors...The Aviators registered 17 hits Saturday - the most by an OKC opponent this season and most since June 15, 2024 in Sugar Land when the Space Cowboys had 19 hits. Last night an opponent notched double-digit hits for the sixth time in the last 11 games...Las Vegas scored at least three runs in two innings last night as opponents have had at least one inning of three-plus runs in 11 of the last 12 games...The team's 5.53 ERA in May was the highest monthly ERA since July 2022 (6.30).

Around the Horn: Alex Freeland was held without a hit last night, but drew a walk and scored two runs as he extended his season-best on-base streak to 17 games - tied for the longest by an OKC player this season...Over his last five games, Nick Senzel is 8-for-24 with nine RBI...OKC is 5-1-3 through nine series this season, but is 0-1-3 in the last four series. In each of their series splits, the Comets entered the series finale with a 3-2 series lead before losing the final game...The Comets are a PCL-best 17-9 on the road this season, including 2-2 in road series finales...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in 13 of the last 14 games (22 total) and in 14 of the last 16 games (25 total)...The Comets lead the PCL with 80 stolen bases. However, they have also allowed the most steals in the PCL this season (74). Esteury Ruiz tops the circuit with 27 swipes...The Comets finished May with a 14-14 record after going 17-8 in April...At 3 hours, 32 minutes, last night fell one minute shy of OKC's longest nine-inning game this season (April 8 at RR).







