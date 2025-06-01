Bees Drop Seventh Straight, Suffer Series Sweep to Tacoma

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Salt Lake Bees endured its first series sweep of the season dropping all six games to Tacoma while leading in five of them as the Bees matched their longest losing streak of the year at seven in a row.

Tacoma Rainiers 5, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Shintaro Fujinami (2 - 1)

LP: Victor Mederos (3 - 2)

SV: Troy Taylor (2)

Game Summary

Victor Mederos took the hill for Salt Lake and danced through early trouble in the first inning, stranding the bases loaded with help from a shallow pop and flyout.

In the top of the second, the Bees struck first with a two-out blast by Chad Stevens who launched a solo homer to left, giving Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

The Bees tacked on another in the fourth. Christian Moore singled and advanced to third on a walk and a double play. Yolmer Sánchez, who entered earlier as a defensive substitution, stepped up with a timely RBI double to right, extending the lead to 2-0.

After having a hit in each of the first four innings but not able to cross the plate, the Rainiers converted in the bottom of the fifth. After two quick outs, Tacoma's bats found life. A single from Dominic Canzone set the table, and Tyler Locklear crushed a two-run homer to left, tying the game 2-2.

The tie unraveled quickly for Salt Lake in the sixth. After a double from Jack López, Rhylan Thomas launched a two-run homer to right. Mederos exited with the Bees trailing 4-2, allowing all four of his runs with two outs while allowing 11 hits and a pair of homers.

In the seventh, Sánchez kept Salt Lake alive with a solo homer to right, trimming the deficit to 4-3. Kyren Paris followed with a single and later stole second, putting the tying run in scoring position, but the Bees couldn't capitalize as Humphreys struck out.

Tacoma added one more run in the eighth taking advantage of a throwing error on a double steal that brought home Samad Taylor to make it 5-3, scoring all of five runs with two outs in the ball game.

The Bees mounted a final threat in the ninth. J.D. Davis singled, and Chad Stevens followed with one of his second hit of the day, pushing Davis into scoring position. But a fielder's choice and groundout ended the game with the tying run stranded at the plate ending in a 5-3 final decision.

Game Notes

Salt Lake suffered its first series sweep since dropping all six games to Sugar Land from June 4-9 of last season. It also marked the team's first sweep on the road since August 17-21, 2021-also against Tacoma.

The Bees dropped their seventh straight game, matching their season-long losing streak from May 7-14. Salt Lake falls to 23-33 on the year and remains winless at 0-20 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Salt Lake mashed nine home runs in the series, hitting at least two in four of the six games. Despite the power surge, the team was walked off twice and suffered three one-run losses, having held leads in five of the contests. Tacoma capitalized on clutch hitting, scoring 33 of its 48 runs with two outs-including all five runs on Sunday.

Victor Mederos fell one out shy of his fourth quality start, tossing 5.2 innings for the third time this season. He worked four scoreless innings before surrendering a pair of two-out home runs-one in the fifth and another in the sixth-that accounted for all four of his earned runs. Mederos allowed a season-high 11 hits and gave up multiple home runs for the first time in his Triple-A career.

Christian Moore recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game, marking his sixth in just 12 games with Salt Lake. He has notched three multi-hit performances over his last five appearances and has reached base in 10 of 12 games overall. Moore is hitting .362 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored during that span.

Yolmer Sánchez had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two of Salt Lake's three extra-base hits. He launched his second home run of the season-both coming in the series against Tacoma-and added a double for the third time in his last four games, giving him 10 on the year. Sanchez has hit safely in six of the last seven games batting .379 in that span with four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored.

Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 2-for-4 with his 10th home run of the season. It marked his team-leading 17th multi-hit game and his eighth run scored in that 11-game stretch. Since the streak began on May 20, Stevens is batting .356 with five home runs, three triples, 13 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and a 1.252 OPS. He currently ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League in slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (.944), and is tied for second in triples with four.

Up Next

Salt Lake returns home looking to gain back its momentum with a six-game set against Round Rock beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2025

