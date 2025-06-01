OKC Comets Win Over Aviators, 17-11

June 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets set season highs with 17 runs and 20 hits, emerging victorious over the Las Vegas Aviators, 17-11, in a Saturday night slugfest at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets (33-23) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the third inning, with Hunter Feduccia collecting a pair of RBI singles. Leading, 3-2, in the fourth inning, the Comets scored six runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from James Outman. The Aviators (34-21) stormed back and ripped off eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings, taking a 10-9 lead. Feduccia led off the sixth inning with a home run to tie the game. The Comets then went on to add five more runs in the sixth inning, with all six runs in the frame scoring before an out was made. Seth Brown hit his second home run of the game for Las Vegas in the bottom of the sixth inning to close the gap to 15-11. RBI singles by the Comets' Nick Senzel and Michael Chavis in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, rounded out the scoring.

Of Note:

-The Comets took a 3-2 series lead through five games of a six-game series between first-half title contenders. With the win, the Comets pulled within 1.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with one game remaining in the series and 19 games remaining in the first half. The Comets also moved back into second place, as Sugar Land lost in Albuquerque Saturday, putting the Space Cowboys into third place by a half-game behind the Comets.

-The Comets set season highs with 17 runs and 20 hits. They scored 12 of their 17 runs between the fourth and six innings, scoring six runs in each frame...All nine Comets scored at least one run, seven players finished with at least two hits and five players collected at least two RBI...OKC went 11-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

-The 11 runs were the most allowed in win by Oklahoma City since a 17-13 victory at Albuquerque April 23, 2024.

-James Outman reached base four times, going 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two walks...Over his last six games, Outman is 12-for-26 with three home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored...Since moving into the leadoff spot Thursday night, Outman is 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits, four walks and nine RBI across the three games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two walks, tying his season highs in each category.

-Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored...Ward is 11-for-16 with four home runs and three doubles over the last four games...He has now collected a hit or walk in 15 of his last 19 plate appearances.

-Michael Chavis, Justin Dean and Nick Senzel each collected three hits and each scored at least two runs...Dean reached base five times with two walks in addition to his three hits and scored three runs.

-The Comets finished May with a 14-14 record after going 17-8 in April.

Next Up: The Comets aim for a series win against the Aviators starting at 2:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







