Aviators Top Comets, 9-7

May 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Colby Thomas hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-7 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets (32-23) trailed by four runs in the sixth inning at 7-3 before rallying to tie the game. With two outs in the sixth, James Outman hit a two-run double, and Alex Freeland followed with a RBI single to cut the deficit to one run. The duo of Outman and Freeland also produced the tying run in the eighth inning when Outman singled and Freeland hit a game-tying RBI double. Still tied, 7-7, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Brown led off with a broken-bat single before Thomas ended the game with a home run. OKC took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Aviators (34-20) scored four runs in their first at-bat to go in front, 4-1. Trailing, 5-2, in the fifth inning, Ryan Ward homered to pull back within two, but Las Vegas rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame to extend the lead to 7-4.

Of Note:

-The Comets and Aviators have split the first four games of this key series among first-half title contenders. With the loss, the Comets are now 2.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with two games remaining in the series and 20 games remaining in the first half. The Comets also fell back into third place, as Sugar Land won in Albuquerque Friday, putting the Space Cowboys into second place by a half-game ahead of the Comets.

-Of the Comets' nine road losses this season, five have been in walk-off fashion. Colby Thomas hit the first walk-off home run of the season by an opponent...The Comets are now 2-6 in games tied after eight innings this season.

-James Outman reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with double, walk and three RBI. He also scored three runs for a second consecutive game...Over his last five games, Outman is 10-for-21 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and 10 runs scored.

-Alex Freeland registered a fourth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Over three games in Las Vegas, Freeland is 10-for-20 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI...Freeland leads the PCL with 44 RBI and now has 12 RBI in his last six games and has picked up at least one RBI in seven of his last eight games (14 RBI).

-Ryan Ward followed up his three-homer game on Thursday with another home run Friday for his team-leading 13th home run of the season. Ward finished 1-for-3 with two walks and has now collected a hit or walk in 11 of his last 13 plate appearances.

Next Up: The Comets look to regain the edge in the series starting at 9:05 p.m. CT Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







