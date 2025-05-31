Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

May 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/31 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (2-4, 5.15) vs. Salt Lake LHP Jake Eder (1-2, 4.78)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Cole Young - contract selected by Seattle

DEL RHP Will Klein - designated for assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Secured the series victory and their fifth consecutive win, beating Salt Lake 7-2 on Friday night in front of a season-high crowd of 7,218...the Rainiers took the early lead when they scored four runs in the second inning, getting an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas, a two-run single from Jacob Nottingham and an RBI triple from Samad Taylor...Sauryn Lao struck out six over his 3.0 hitless innings in the start...another RBI knock single from Thomas in the third inning and an RBI single from Dominic Canzone in the fourth inning pushed the Rainiers' lead to 6-0...Canzone tacked on another run in the sixth with his second RBI single of the game...Tacoma's pitchers struck out a season-high 16 batters in Friday's win, as Trent Thornton struck out a pair in an inning of relief on Major League rehab, earning the victory...Austin Kitchen struck out four over 2.0 innings and Will Klein added a strikeout in his lone inning of work, each allowing a run to score...Troy Taylor racked up three strikeouts in the ninth, capping off the 7-2 win.

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have taken the first four games of the series against Salt Lake, earning the series win in the first of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit a Triple-A-best .375 in the first four games of the series, leading the circuit in hits (57) and runs (38), drawing the second-most walks (22) and stealing the second-most bases (12)...on the mound, the Rainiers pace all Triple-A teams with 49 strikeouts and have held the Bees to a .239 batting average, the lowest in the PCL.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: OF Rhylan Thomas logged his third consecutive three-hit game on Friday night, the first Rainier and fourth PCL hitter to accomplish the feat this year...he's the first Rainier to do so since Jose Godoy from September 5-14, 2021...no Rainier since at least 2005 has recorded three hits in four consecutive games...Thomas is one of nine Rainiers in the last 20 years to put together three consecutive three-hit games (including Tacoma's hitting coach Shawn O'Malley, 8/26-28/2015)...Thomas has also driven in five runs in his last three games, going 9-for-15 with a double.

SAMAD'S SCORCHING HOT: UTL Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 20 games with his triple in the second inning on Friday...Taylor is the third Rainier this season to have put together a hitting streak of at least 10 games (Canzone - 18G, López - 16G)...over his 14-game streak, Taylor is hitting .455 (30x66) with five doubles, three triples and three home runs with 18 RBI and 17 runs scored...it's the third-longest active streak in the PCL...since May 9, Taylor has tallied a league-best 35 hits, scoring a league-high 24 runs, driving in a league-best 22...he also ranks among league leaders in that time in: TB (2nd - 61), XBH (2nd - 13), SB (3rd - 7), AVG (3rd - .412), OPS (5th - 1.158) and SLG (6th - .718)...his 20-game on-base streak is the second-longest for Tacoma this season and the eighth-longest streak in the PCL.

TRENT IS BACK ON TRACK: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Trent Thornton to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Thornton was placed on Seattle's 15-Day Injured List on May 6 with Appendicitis...in 16 games with the Mariners this year, Thornton has gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, (15.1 IP/10 ER), allowing 16 hits, four walks and striking out 11...his only other appearance with Tacoma came on July 30, 2023 against Salt Lake, tossing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in his Mariners' organizational debut following his trade from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2023...Thornton has made one appearance with Tacoma, throwing 1.0 inning with two strikeouts on May 30.

MONTHLY UPDATE: As the calendar flips to June, here is how the Rainiers have faired 21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â3.93 ¬â ¬â8.17 ¬â ¬â1.43 ¬â ¬â.260

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 18 of his 21 games this month and multiple hits in 14 of those 21...Ford's .414 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.129 OPS...his 36 hits this May are tied for the most of any month in his career, beating the 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021...Ford leads the PCL in May in batting average and on-base percentage (.474)...his 36 hits this month are the second-most in the PCL, trailing only Cole Young's 37...Ford's .414 May batting average is the best for any Rainier in a single month (min 80 PA) since Justin Smoak hit .415 in August of 2014.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners led 6-3 after eight innings, but allowed the Minnesota Twins to rally back to force extras and allowed six runs in the 10th inning, falling 12-6 on Friday night...Cal Raleigh clubbed a pair of home runs, giving him 21 on the year...Bryan Woo logged a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.2 innings, striking out three...Andres Muñoz allowed his first earned runs of the season in the loss, surrendering three runs in the ninth inning.







