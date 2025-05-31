Sugar Land Scores Four Runs in the Ninth, But Comeback Falls Short

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Luis Guillorme lifted a three-run homer in the fourth and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-23) scored four runs in the ninth, but their comeback bid fell short in a 10-8 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (25-30) on Saturday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

The Space Cowboys almost erased a six-run deficit in the ninth. Sugar Land loaded the bases with nobody out before Brice Matthews roped a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap, cutting the deficit to 10-7. Later in the inning, Kenedy Corona lined a single with two outs to re-load the bases and Zack Short was hit by a pitch to score a run and make it a 10-8 game. However, a groundout stranded the bases loaded and ended Sugar Land's comeback attempt.

In the first, Albuquerque loaded the bases with two softly hit singles and an error, but RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 3-5) wiggled out of the jam with a punchout before forcing Yanquiel Fernández into an inning-ending popout.

The Isotopes took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run from Ryan Ritter.

Corona muscled a single into center field in the top of the third before Pedro León kept the frame alive with a two-out base knock, allowing Corona to go first-to-third. In the ensuing at-bat, Corona scored due to a throwing error from catcher Braxton Fulford on a pick-off attempt, cutting the Sugar Land deficit in half, 2-1.

The Space Cowboys took their first lead of the night in the fourth. Jesús Bastidas walked, Luis Castro fisted a single the other way and Guillorme sent a 2-0 fastball 414-feet to center for a three-run blast, his second of the year, putting Sugar Land up, 4-2.

However, Albuquerque answered with a three-run fourth as Sugar Land fell behind, 5-4.

After recording the final out of the fourth, RHP Ray Gaither came back out for the fifth and fired a scoreless frame, helped by Tommy Sacco Jr. robbing Warming Bernabel of a homer with a leaping grab at the left-field wall.

The Isotopes extended their lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly before opening the game up with a four-run seventh.

Trailing 10-4, the Space Cowboys threatened in the top of the eighth with three-straight two-out walks but Sugar Land was unable to bring the runners in.

NOTABLE:

- With two doubles on Saturday, Brice Matthews is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, going 17-31 (.548) with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona extended his hitting streak to six games with two singles. During the hitting streak, he is 10-for-22 (.454) with a triple, two homers, three walks, three RBI and five runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme had a three-run homer in the fourth, his first three-run bomb since August 5, 2017 with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Guillorme walked twice after he came into today's game tied for fifth in the PCL in walks. Saturday was also Guillorme's fifth time reaching base in his last six games.

- Fernando Caldera made his Triple-A debut in the ninth after being assigned to Sugar Land on Saturday morning. In his two plate appearances in the inning, he walked after an eight-pitch at-bat and grounded out.

- Sugar Land brought 10 men to the plate in the ninth, the second time this season that the Space Cowboys have batted around.

- Zack Short recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the year with a double and a single in Saturday's game.

Sugar Land's series finale against Albuquerque starts on Sunday at 7:05 pm CT. LHP Brandon Walter toes the rubber opposite Isotope RHP Andrew Quezada. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







