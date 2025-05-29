Whitcomb and Price Homer in Back-To-Back Games in Defeat to Albuquerque

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Shay Whitcomb and Collin Price each belted solo homers, their second-straight game with a home run, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-22) dropped game three of their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-29) 10-3 on Thursday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

In his first at-bat of the year with the Space Cowboys, Pedro León laced a two-out double in the first but was left on base. León's Major League rehab was transferred to Sugar Land on Thursday afternoon.

Price put Sugar Land on the board with a solo homer in the second, his second-straight day with a home run as he clanked a fastball off the left-field foul pole.

RHP Aaron Brown (L, 1-6) faced the minimum in the first, helped by a 3-6-3 double play, but allowed three runs in the second, including a two-run homer to Aaron Schunk, as the Space Cowboys trailed, 3-1.

Whitcomb ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat in the third and socked a 455-foot solo shot off the scoreboard in left, his fourth home run in his last two games.

Brown punched out two Isotopes in the bottom of the third but gave up a lead-off homer to Sterlin Thompson, as Sugar Land fell behind, 4-2. Sugar Land put two men on base in the fourth and fifth with two walks in each inning, but Bradley Blalock (W, 1-1) stranded the runners, keeping the Space Cowboys down by a pair.

The Isotopes opened the game up in the fifth with a five-run frame, including a two-out two-RBI triple from Braxton Fulford, to make it a 9-2 game.

Kenedy Corona clobbered a two-out solo blast to left in the sixth, his sixth home run of the year, but Albuquerque answered with a solo homer of their own in the bottom half.

RHP Misael Tamarez fired a perfect frame in the home half of the eighth with two strikeouts, but the Space Cowboys were kept off the board in the ninth as Sugar Land fell, 10-3.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb homered in the third, his fourth home run in his last two games, after bombing three homers yesterday. Whitcomb ranks first in Minor League Baseball in home runs with 17 and has nine base hits in his last three games.

- Collin Price homered in his second-straight game on Thursday, his first time with back-to-back homers since April 12-13, 2025 also against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Price is third on the Space Cowboys in home runs with nine.

- Pedro León went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in his season debut with Sugar Land on Thursday.

- After entering Thursday's game first in the PCL in walks, Zack Short walked in the fifth, his 41st of the season.

- Kenedy Corona homered on Thursday, his second long ball in his last three games after the outfielder went yard on May 25 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Thursday was also Corona's fifth multi-hit game of 2025 as he picked up an infield single in the ninth.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series with the Isotopes on Friday at 7:35 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander makes his first start for Sugar Land opposite RHP Anthony Molina. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.