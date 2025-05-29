Whitcomb's First Career Three-Homer Night Helps Sugar Land to Wednesday Win

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-21) bombed five home runs, a season-high, including Shay Whitcomb's first-career three homer game, to even the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (23-29) with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. Whitcomb became the seventh player in Space Cowboys history to hit three home runs in a game and the first since Joey Loperfido on April 12, 2024 against the Isotopes. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

In the first, Whitcomb walloped a 2-0 cutter 422-feet to left for a solo blast, his 14th of the year, to put the Space Cowboys up, 1-0. However, Albuquerque answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first, tying the game at one.

RHP Miguel Ullola (W, 3-2) stranded two Isotopes in scoring position in the bottom of the second by inducing an inning-ending groundout to Jesús Bastidas before firing a scoreless third.

Sugar Land retook the lead in the top of the fourth, 2-1, as Collin Price pummeled a two-strike two-out offering from Mason Albright (L, 0-1) for a solo homer, Price's eighth homer of the season.

The Space Cowboys stretched their advantage in the fifth as Kenedy Corona led off the frame with a single, and two at-bats later, Whitcomb annihilated his second home run of the night, pushing Sugar Land's lead to 4-1.

RHP Nick Robertson (H, 5) relieved Ullola in the sixth and maneuvered around an infield single to post a shutout frame. Ullola finished his night with 5.0 efficient innings, surrendering just four hits and one run with wo walks while punching out five.

RHP Nick Hernandez (H,5) came on in the seventh and struck out the side on 11 pitches while only throwing one ball to hold the 4-1 advantage.

Sugar Land added an insurance run in the eighth as Brice Matthews led off the frame with an infield single and was awarded second on a throwing error. After Castro moved Matthews over to third with a productive groundout, Price plated the Matthews with a sacrifice fly and the Space Cowboys increased their advantage to 5-1.

Keston Hiura hit a solo homer for Albuquerque in the bottom of the eighth, but Whitcomb and the Space Cowboys put the game out of reach in the ninth.

After Zack Short reached base with a walk, Whitcomb whipped a 110.8 mph line-drive two-run home run over the left-field wall, Whitcomb's first-career three-homer night, opening the game up, 7-2. Later in the inning, Jacob Melton walked and two at-bats later, Matthews mashed the second two-run Sugar Land blast of the frame to straightaway center as the Space Cowboys pulled away, 9-2.

RHP Luis Contreras took over in the ninth and extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 12.1 innings with a shutout ninth to secure the 9-2 win.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb homered in the first, fifth and ninth for his first-career three-homer game. The third baseman also had his first four-hit game of 2025 and his first four-hit game since August 4, 2024 against the Round Rock Express. With his three homers tonight, he once again leads the PCL in homers with 16 on the year. Whitcomb's ninth inning homer came off his bat at 110.8 mph, his second-hardest hit ball this season.

- Brice Matthews singled twice and homered, stretching his hitting streak to six games. Over that span, he is 12-for-23 (.522) with a double, a triple, two homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored. Matthews had his first-career three-hit game at the Triple-A level and picked up his first three-hit night since August 29, 2024 with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

- With a single on Wednesday, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the longest-active streak on the Space Cowboys. He is 21-for-62 (.318) with four doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, eight walks and 11 runs scored. He also lined out in the fourth on a ball hit 108.8 mph, the third hardest-hit ball for Castro this season.

- After five innings of one-run ball on Wednesday, Miguel Ullola has gone five innings while allowing one run or less in three of his last five starts.

- With a scoreless sixth, Nick Robertson extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 10.2 innings, the second-longest streak from a Space Cowboy reliever this season.

- Jacob Melton doubled in the third, pushing his on-base streak to 10 games where he is 11-for-38 (.289) with seven doubles, seven walks, five RBI and seven runs scored. Melton has nine doubles in 15 games played in 2025.

- Collin Price picked up his eighth homer of the year in the fourth and recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. walked in the second, running his on-base streak to 10 games where he has two RBI, 11 walks and six runs scored.

With the series tied at one, the Space Cowboys take on the Isotopes on Thursday at 7:35 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown gets the ball against RHP Bradley Blalock. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







