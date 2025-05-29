Henry Dominates, Aces Snap Losing Streak with 5-4 Win over Round Rock

May 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Tommy Henry was fantastic on the mound Wednesday night, tossing six innings of one-run ball to lead the Reno Aces (25-28) to a 5-4 victory over the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Dell Diamond. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Aces.

The Aces quickly jumped out to a comfortable lead but had to hold on late, as the Express plated three runs over the final two innings. Christian Montes de Oca was called on to close it out in the ninth and faced trouble as the Express put the tying run just 90 feet away with two outs. However, he came through under pressure, striking out the final batter to lock down the win and earn his second save of the campaign.

Henry was lights out, earning his second consecutive win after limiting the Express to one run on five hits across six commanding frames. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk. After a rocky start to the season, the southpaw appears to be settling in, allowing just three runs with 11 strikeouts and two walks over his last 12 innings. He now holds a 7.39 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 19 walks across 52 1/3 innings this season.

On offense, Blaze Alexander led the way, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs. The 26-year-old put the Aces on the board in the first inning, scoring Jake McCarthy on a force out. He added another RBI in the third with a single that drove in Cristian Pache. Alexander has been productive this season, slashing .250/.394/.403 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 36 games.

Jorge Barrosa continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI single in the fourth. The switch-hitter is trending upward at the plate, as he has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with four doubles, seven RBI, and seven walks across his last seven games.

Trey Mancini capped off the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth, plating Jake McCarthy and giving the Aces a five-run cushion. The veteran first baseman has been a steady presence in the lineup, hitting .293/.355/.465 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 35 RBI this season.

The Aces will look to make it two in a row in Thursday's matchup against the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Tommy Henry: W (2), 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Michael Perez: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

