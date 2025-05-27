English Records Four Knocks, Aces Drop Series Opener to Express

May 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Reno Aces (24-28) suffered a walk-off loss Tuesday night, falling 6-5 to the Round Rock Express (25-27), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in the series opener at Dell Diamond.

Reno mounted a late comeback in the top of the eighth, erasing a two-run deficit after the BLC-Nine plated two runs thanks to a costly error by Round Rock on a play at the plate. However, the Aces failed to capitalize on their opponent's mistake, surrendering the winning run to the Express in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite the loss, Tristin English had a standout performance at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, including a two-run double in the third inning that opened the scoring for Reno. The 28-year-old has been effective in limited appearances, slashing .317/.393/.442 with seven doubles, two home runs, and 15 RBI in 27 games.

Jorge Barrosa also contributed offensively, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. The talented outfielder has been a key presence in the Ace's lineup this season, hitting .257/.335/.400 with 16 doubles and 26 RBI in 41 appearances.

The Aces will look to even the series in Wednesday's matchup against the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.