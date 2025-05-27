OKC Comets Game Notes - May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (30-21) at Las Vegas Aviators (32-18)

Game #52 of 150/First Half #52 of 75/Road #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP José Rodríguez (1-1, 5.40) vs. LV-RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets travel for a six-game road series against the league-leading Las Vegas Aviators with the series opener slated for 8:35 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets seek back-to-back wins for the first time since May 16-17 in Round Rock after going 2-5 in their last seven games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs in the fifth inning and the bullpen held the Sacramento River Cats scoreless over the final five innings in a 9-6 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before the Comets tied the score, 2-2, with a sacrifice fly by Steward Berroa and solo home run by Nick Senzel. The River Cats added three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead. The Comets then scored seven runs in the fifth inning. OKC loaded the bases and Ryan Ward lined a double into center field to drive in two runs. James Outman followed and sent a two-run single into right field to tie the score at 6-6. After the Comets re-loaded the bases, Senzel knocked a bases-clearing double into left field to give the Comets a 9-6 advantage. Four Oklahoma City relievers combined to hold the River Cats scoreless and to two hits over the game's final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: José Rodríguez (1-1) opens tonight's bullpen game for the Comets as he makes his first start with OKC and first start since April 17 with Double-A Tulsa...He most recently pitched May 24 against Sacramento in OKC, allowing a solo home run in one inning of relief with two strikeouts...Prior to his last outing, he had not allowed a run in his previous three appearances (4.2 IP) with the Comets, giving up two hits and three walks with a hit by pitch and seven strikeouts...He joined OKC May 8 from Tulsa where he started the season 1-0 with an 8.25 ERA over 12.0 IP with 20 strikeouts against eight walks over eight appearances (one start)...In his only other start this season April 17 against Wichita, he threw 2.0 scoreless innings...The native of Oaxaca, Mexico averaged 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2024, splitting time between Single-A and High-A...Rodríguez signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 13, 2019 at the age of 17.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 0-0 2024: 8-4 All-time: 70-73 At LV: 40-36 Oklahoma City travels to Las Vegas for a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, and won five of six meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18, 2024, including each of the final three meetings between the teams last season as OKC went 7-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Kody Hoese led OKC with 13 hits, 11 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 11 RBI in last season's meetings with the Aviators. Ryan Ward hit six homers and finished with 11 RBI...Oklahoma City hit 25 home runs over 12 games against the Aviators last season, including 16 over the final six games between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 12-3 over the last 15 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Going Through It: After defeating El Paso, 10-0, May 2, the Comets stood a season-best 13 games above .500 at 22-9 and sat atop the PCL standings. Since then, the team is 8-12 and in five of those 12 losses, the Comets led the in eighth inning or later. During that stretch, the Comets have the second-fewest wins among PCL teams as Reno has seven wins...After winning each of the first five series of the season, the Comets have split or lost four consecutive series. Their series loss against Sacramento last week the first time OKC lost a series since Sept. 3-8, 2024 against Sugar Land (1-5) and OKC is now 5-1-3 in series overall this season...OKC enters today with a 2-5 record over the last seven games and 4-7 record over the last 11 games.

Pacific Rim: Las Vegas and Sugar Land had game six of their head-to-head series in Texas postponed Monday afternoon due to rain and Las Vegas enters its series against the Comets leading the PCL with a 32-18 record. The third-place Comets now sit 2.5 games behind Las Vegas and a half-game behind second-place Sugar Land with 24 games remaining in the first half of the PCL schedule...This week's series between the Comets and Aviators is the only one the teams will play in the first half, and the Comets will not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Crook3d Number5: Sacramento scored six runs over the first four innings Sunday as the Comets have now surrendered at least five runs in a season-high seven straight games. The River Cats scored 49 runs during the six-game series - the most allowed by OKC in a series this season and the most allowed during any home series since the six-game series format was instituted in 2021. The previous high of this season was 34 runs against El Paso April 1-6 and the previous high for a six-game home series was 43 runs by Las Vegas July 4-9, 2022...Starting with the ninth inning May 18 in Round Rock, opponents have scored 54 runs (52 ER) on 66 hits over the last 56 innings. During that time, opponents are batting .291 (66x227) with six home runs and have had a staggering 81 at-bats with runners in scoring position (.321; 26x81). At least two batters have reached base in 32 of the 56 innings (57.1 percent) and there have only been 11 1-2-3 innings. The Comets have handed out 41 walks in the last 56 innings as well, resulting in a 1.91 WHIP...The River Cats scored at least eight runs four times during the series, including two games with 11 runs scored...Sacramento put together two multi-run innings Sunday, including scoring three runs in the third inning. In 11 of the last 13 games overall, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs (13 total), including in seven straight games (nine total)...During the previous series, starting/opening pitchers relented 31 runs and 30 hits over a combined 18.0 innings, with Sacramento batting .366 (30x82). The starters have also issued 16 walks, resulting in a 2.56 WHIP.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored nine runs Sunday, hitting the mark for the second time in the Sacramento series as they also scored nine runs Thursday, but it was also just the second time in the last 20 games...The Comets' 13 hits were their most in the six-game series and most since collecting 15 hits May 13 in Round Rock (11 G)...The Comets scored seven runs in the fifth inning Sunday to take their first lead of the game. It was the third time this season the Comets scored seven or more runs in an inning and was the first time since April 8 in Round Rock when OKC scored seven runs in the ninth inning...Through May 2 (31 G), the Comets' .283 AVG, 199 runs and 299 hits all ranked third-most in the PCL. However, since May 3 (20 G), the Comets' .229 AVG and 93 runs are second-fewest in the league and the team's 149 hits are tied for second-fewest with Reno. On May 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Hyeseong Kim from the Comets and James Outman was up with the Dodgers from May 6-19.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward tied Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career RBI record with a two-run double in the fifth inning Sunday. Ward now has 230 RBI in his Oklahoma City career (since 2023), equaling Jason Botts' 230 RBI with OKC from 2005-08...Ward set OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run record earlier this season and now has 63 homers in his OKC career...Ward's team-leading 57 hits this season rank second-most in the PCL, while his 97 total bases are tied for third. Ward also ranks among the PCL's top-10 players in runs (7th; 37), AVG (7th, .306), extra-base hits (T-7th, 21), RBI (T-7th, 34) and OPS (10th, .906).

Stay Till the End: Sunday was OKC's seventh win of the season after trailing by at least three runs, matching their total from the entire 2024 season. However, opponents have four wins this season after trailing by at least three runs after notching five such victories all of last season.

Around the Horn: OKC is 14-7 on the road. Only Sacramento has more road wins among PCL teams, but the River Cats have played 30 road games compared to OKC's 21 and are 15-15 on the road...Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI Sunday, becoming the first Comet this season with multiple games of four-plus RBI (also five RBI, May 16 in Round Rock)...The Comets hit into three double plays Sunday to tie their season-high mark and have hit into at least one double play in nine straight games (14 total) and in 10 of the last 11 games (17 total)...Esteury Ruiz leads OKC with 23 hits and 18 runs in May and his 25 stolen bases lead the PCL. He reached base three times Sunday with a single, two walks and a run and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games (12x40)...Justin Dean has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games with a plate appearance (13x39).







