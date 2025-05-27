Constellation Field to Host 5A Division II State Semi-Finals on May 30-31

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will be the host site for the Texas High School Baseball 5A Division II State Semi-Final matchup between Kingwood Park and Liberty Hill. The best-of-three series is set for Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31.

Tickets are available for purchase for Friday here and Saturday here. Tickets are $12.83 in advance or $14.99 when purchased on the day of the game. Parking is $7.42 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance for Friday here and Saturday here. Information on the games, ticket links and parking information can all be found online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Events.

The schedule for the two days can be found below.

Friday, May 30 - Game 1

Gates Open - 6:00 pm

First Pitch - 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 31 - Game 2 and 3 (if necessary)

Gates Open - 12:00 pm

First Pitch - 1:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary)

First Pitch - Approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game Two

The home team will swap for each game. Media that wish to cover the game should reach out to Garrett Greene with the Space Cowboys Communications Department at ggreene@astros.com. Requests should be submitted by Thursday at 7:00 pm.







