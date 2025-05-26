Space Cowboys and Aviators Postponed

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Monday's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Las Vegas Aviators has been postponed due to continuing rain in Sugar Land. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on June 19.

Tickets for Monday's game can be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 season. Exchanges can be made by calling the Ticket Office at 281-240-4487 during business hours, emailing sugarlandtickets@astros.com or by visiting the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field.

Any ticket that included a buffet or catering on Monday will allow for a ticket in the seating bowl to another game due to the normal food service rendered at Monday's game. Fans who were part of a group or hospitality party will have their group leader contacted by their Space Cowboys representative to reschedule their outing.

Sugar Land and Las Vegas will play a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 19 with game one beginning at 5:05 pm. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Fans with tickets to the game on June 19 can use their ticket for admission to both games.







