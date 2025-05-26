Ryan Ritter Named Back-To-Back PCL Player of the Week

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan Ritter has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 19-25, it was announced today by Major League Baseball. Ritter becomes the first Isotope to ever garner league honors in back-to-back weeks, having won the same award for the previous series against Tacoma.

Ritter continued his torrid pace at Reno, going 13-for-30 with five doubles, four homers and eight RBI in six games. In Saturday's victory, he established a new franchise record with an extra-base hit in his ninth-straight contest, a mark that increased to 10 games the following day. In a 14-0 win on Sunday, Ritter headlined the onslaught by producing the 12 th three-homer game in Isotopes history.

During the last week, Ritter led the PCL in hits (13), total bases (30), doubles (five), home runs (four), slugging percentage (1.000) and OPS (1.452). Since the Minor League Baseball database began tracking in 2005, Ritter is the seventh player in the PCL to record an extra-base hit streak of at least 10 games.

Over the course of an 11-game hitting streak dating back to May 14, Ritter is 23-for-52 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 RBI while posting a .482 on-base percentage, .981 slugging and 1.463 OPS. He leads all Minor League players in total hits, doubles and slugging during the stretch, while also recording 51 total bases, 16 more than the next closest player in the timeframe (Tacoma's Samad Taylor).

For just the seventh time since 2005, a PCL batter has won back-to-back league Player of the Week honors. The most recent occurrence was Reno's Jake McCarthy in September 2023.

This is Ritter's fifth weekly award, having garnered the honor three times in 2023 when playing for the Fresno Grizzlies, in addition to last week. Ritter was also California League Player of the Month for June 2023.

In the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Isotopes return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:35 pm MT.







