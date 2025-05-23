Isotopes Homer Past Reno, 8-2

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - Isotopes' starter Anthony Molina twirled 6.0 innings of two-run ball while Sterlin Thompson connected on two homers and drove in four to propel Albuquerque to an 8-2 win Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: -Rockies infielder Thairo Estrada played his first rehab game with the Isotopes and went 2-for-4 with a strikeout. He played six innings at second base.

With the win, the Isotopes ended their four-game overall losing streak and the club's seven-game losing skid in Reno.

-Albuquerque connected on 17 hits, the fourth-most in a contest this year. Second time the club has recorded at least 17 hits in Reno this season (also: 18, April 23).

-The Isotopes tallied eight extra-base hits (five doubles and three homers), tied for the second-most in a contest this year (also: April 17 vs. El Paso). The five doubles tied a season-high (thrice), two of which have come in Reno (also: April 22).

-Anthony Molina spun 6.0 innings of two-run ball while fanning eight, the Isotopes' fourth quality start of the year. Three of the four quality starts have come on the road (also: April 23 at Reno, Tanner Gordon and May 9 at Oklahoma City, Carson Palmquist). He's the first Isotopes' hurler other than Carson Palmuqist to strikeout seven-plus.

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the fifth frame, tied for the second-most tallies scored in an inning this season (six times).

-Albuquerque left 13 runners on-base, the second-most in a contest this season (most: 14, May 16 vs. Tacoma, 15-14 win).

-The Isotopes pitching staff tied a season-low in hits allowed (three, three times). All three instances have come on the road (also: April 9 at Sugar Land and May 9 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque limited the Aces to two runs, the ninth time this year permitting two runs or fewer and fourth time in May. The last time the Isotopes held Reno to two runs or fewer at Greater Nevada Field was June 22, 2019, a 1-0 loss.

-Tonight's win is just the second triumph on the road with a six-plus margin of victory (also: 15, April 23 at Reno, the biggest margin in a road victory in team history).

-Sterlin Thompson belted two homers, the fifth multi-homer game for the Isotopes this season and Thompson's second career (other: July 4, 2024).

Ryan Ritter went 1-for-6 with a double, his sixth-straight game with a double, setting a franchise record. Has an extra-base hit in eight-straight games, tied for the longest streak in Isotopes history (other: Dallas McPherson, June 18-28, 2028). During that stretch, is slashing .459/.512/.946 with eight doubles, two triples, two homers and 10 RBI. Has a nine-game hitting streak.

-Sam Hilliard tied a career-high with four hits on the night (fifth time; last: August 20, 2020). Has an extra-base hit in three-straight games.

-Keston Hiura extended his hit streak to nine games with two doubles, the 10th time in his career with a pair of doubles. During the stretch is slashing .371/.463/.600 with five doubles, one homer and eight RBI.

-Yanquiel Fernandez collected a single to extend his hit streak to six games. During the stretch is slashing .417/.500/.542 with three doubles and two RBI.

-Sean Bouchard belted his first homer with the Isotopes this season, a three-run shot. Collected second multi-hit game with club (six games played). Has reached in 14 of 29 plate appearances.

-Sterlin Thompson drove in a season-high four RBI on his two homers, the most RBI in a game since recording a career-high five on June 30, 2024.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for the fifth game of the series tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field at 7:05 pm MT. Albuquerque has yet to announce a starter while Bryce Jarvis is expected to start for Reno.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.