Rainiers Score Eight Unanswered Runs In 8-1 Win Over Chihuahuas

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (20-29) put together a seven-run sixth inning to propel an 8-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (24-25) on Friday night at Southwest University Park. With the win tonight, the series is now split at two apiece.

El Paso scored their lone run of the night in the bottom of the second inning. Tim Locastro led off the frame with a solo homer to left center field to give El Paso a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma responded with eight unanswered runs that began in the top of the sixth inning. The Rainiers sent 11 to the plate in the inning, scoring seven runs on five hits and an error.

Cole Young began the inning with a walk, his second of the night before Harry Ford delivered a go-ahead two-run homer out to center field. With his fourth of the season, Tacoma had their first lead. Locklear followed with a one-out walk before a single from Rhylan Thomas. With Blake Hunt at the plate, both base runners were off. Locklear swiped third base (7) before scoring on an error issued to the catcher, Luis Campusano that also allowed Thomas to reach second. Hunt walked to reach prior to Spencer Packard delivering an RBI single to score Thomas. Jack Lopez brought in Hunt on a sacrifice fly to extend a 5-1 lead. Samad Taylor capped the sixth inning scoring with a two-run homer to the opposite field and with his ninth of the season, Tacoma led 7-1.

The Rainiers added one more insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Hunt led off the inning with his second double of the day and ninth of the season. Packard laced his second single of the night to left to follow which advanced Hunt to third. Lopez extended his hitting-streak with an RBI single to right field that scored Hunt and extended an 8-1 lead.

El Paso was set down in order in the bottom of the eighth inning by Adonis Medina before Troy Taylor closed with a scoreless bottom of the ninth. The game ended with a challenge on the field that resulted in a strikeout looking and Tacoma took game four, 8-1.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young has now reached base in 18 consecutive games after tonight...Young also extended a nine-game hitting streak going 1-for-3 today with a run scored and two walks...in the last nine games, Young is hitting .351...in the 18-game on-base streak, Young is hitting .391 with a .494 OBP.

Jack López extended his hitting streak to 12 games with the RBI single in the eighth inning...López has hit .370 across that stretch with three double, two homers, and 11 RBI.

Samad Taylor is also currently riding a 14-game on-base streak...in the last 14 games, Taylor is hitting .344...after being optioned back to Tacoma on May 6th, Taylor has hit .304 (21x69) with three doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, and two stolen bases.

After a pair of doubles tonight, Blake Hunt has now recorded four doubles in the last three games...10 of his last 13 hits have gone for extra bases (since April 26)...Hunt has eight doubles, one triple, and one homer in that span.







