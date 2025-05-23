Comets Rally past Sacramento

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets closed out Thursday night's game by scoring seven unanswered runs to come back and defeat the Sacramento River Cats, 9-5, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats (23-25) took the game's first lead with a two-run home run by Devin Mann in the second inning. Oklahoma City (29-19) knotted the score at 2-2 in the third inning on a RBI double by Ryan Ward and RBI groundout by James Outman. The River Cats scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead before the Comets answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Chris Okey and Esteury Ruiz hit back-to-back RBI singles, later tied the game on a fielder's choice and took the lead on a Sacramento fielding error. Michael Chavis connected on a bases-loaded double in the eighth inning and cleared the bases to push OKC's lead to 9-5.

Of Note:

-The Comets snapped a three-game losing skid as they secured their first win of the home series. Sacramento now leads the series, 2-1...OKC also snapped a three-game home losing streak to pick up their first win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 10 against Albuquerque.

-Esteury Ruiz finished with a season-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Ruiz is now 10-for-29 during a six-game hitting streak.

-Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, stolen base and game-high three RBI for his 12th multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

-Ryan Ward finished the game with a double, walk, RBI and run scored as he has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, batting 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and home run...He now has 227 RBI in his OKC career and is three RBI away from tying OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI record of 230.

-Austin Gauthier drew a game-high three walks to tie the season-high mark for an Oklahoma City player. He also singled and scored a run. Thursday was also his third three-walk game of the season.

-The nine runs scored by OKC marked the most for the team in a game since a 10-0 win against El Paso May 2 - a span of 17 games.

-The River Cats scored two runs in the second inning Thursday as Sacramento has now scored 11 runs in the second inning this series and opponents have scored 18 runs in the second inning against Oklahoma City over the last nine games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by Oatly. Also, the Comets will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for one night, with jerseys and branding reflecting MiLB partner Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







