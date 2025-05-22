OKC Comets Game Notes - May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats (23-24) at Oklahoma City Comets (28-19)

Game #48 of 150/First Half #48 of 75/Home #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Mason Black (0-3, 4.89) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 4.15)

Thursday, May 22, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the teams meet for the third time in the series. For the first time this season, the Comets have started a series in an 0-2 hole...The Comets have lost three consecutive games to match their longest losing streak of the season and are 6-10 over the last 16 games following a 22-9 start.

Last Game: For the second straight game, the Sacramento River Cats built a huge lead through three innings that provided more than enough offense to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-1, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Andrew Knizner before adding four more runs in the second inning, including a bases-clearing double by Knizner. A bases-loaded hit by pitch in the third inning boosted the River Cats' lead to 7-0. Oklahoma City's lone run of the night scored in the third inning on a RBI double by Alex Freeland before Sacramento extended back to a seven-run lead in the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (1-1) returns to the Comets, looking to continue his recent roll...Wrobleski last pitched May 15 against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium, tossing the game's final four frames. He faced the minimum and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and was credited with his first MLB win of the season as the Dodgers won, 19-2. He was optioned back to OKC the following day...During his last start with the Comets May 10 against Albuquerque, Wrobleski became the second OKC pitcher to reach 7.0 innings this season and held the Isotopes to one run and six hits with two walks and five strikeouts to help lead OKC to a 2-1 win...Between OKC and LA, Wrobleski has allowed a total of three runs and 12 hits across his last three outings, spanning 17.0 innings...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC, and made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 0-2 2024: 4-8 All-time: 64-65 At OKC: 31-34 The Comets and River Cats meet for their first of four series as the teams play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, as they played 12 games during the first half of last season...Andre Lipcius led OKC with 12 hits, including three homers, while Kody Hoese had six RBI in the 2024 series. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88, last season...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023. The River Cats are now 10-4 against OKC the last two seasons, including 6-2 in Bricktown...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 32-29 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...Prior to this season, the most times the teams have met in a season was 15 times in 2023.

Stuck in a Rut: After defeating El Paso, 10-0, May 2, the Comets stood a season-best 13 games above .500 at 22-9 and sat atop the PCL standings. Since then, the team is 6-10 (3-7 at home), and in five of those nine losses, the Comets led the in eighth inning or later. During that stretch, the Comets are tied with Albuquerque and Reno for the fewest wins among PCL teams...Oklahoma City has opened a series with back-to-back losses for the first time this season and the team has its second three-game losing streak of the season, both within the last 16 games (also May 3-6)...The Comets have also lost three straight home games for the third time this season and are now 14-12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including 10-12 after a 4-0 start. The Comets started the season 11-5 in Bricktown but are now 3-7 in their last 10 home games.

Slipping: The surging Sugar Land Space Cowboys won a 12th straight game last night to leapfrog Oklahoma City in the overall Pacific Coast League standings. With 28 games and five series remaining in the first half of the PCL season, the Comets now sit in third place overall in the 10-team PCL - 2.5 games behind league-leading Las Vegas, and a half game behind second-place Sugar Land. The Aviators and Space Cowboys began a six-game series against each other last night in Sugar Land, with the Space Cowboys winning, 5-2. OKC will play in Las Vegas next week and does not play Sugar Land again in the first half after winning two of three games to open the season.

Down in a Hole: For a second straight game, the Comets fell behind by at least seven runs through the game's first three innings. Oklahoma City trailed, 8-0, in the third inning of Tuesday night's series opener before trailing, 7-0, in the third inning Wednesday...The River Cats have scored 19 runs so far at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this week - the second-most runs allowed by the Comets over a two-game span this season. The Comets allowed a combined 20 runs April 27 in Salt Lake (W, 8-7) and April 30 against El Paso (L, 13-4)...Sacramento scored four runs in the second inning last night, and in five of the last eight home games, the Comets have allowed an inning of four-plus runs. In seven of the last nine games overall, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs (eight total)...Sacramento has outscored the Comets, 19-6, and this is the first time OKC has lost consecutive games by 13 or more runs combined since June 14 and June 16, 2023 against Salt Lake, when the team was outscored over two games, 20-5.

Slow Jam: OKC's offense was held to one run on three hits last night. It was the third time this season the Comets were limited to one run or less, but it was also the second time in seven games...OKC's three hits matched the team's season-low mark, last occurring May 9 against Albuquerque, meaning it's now happened twice in the last five home games. Prior to May, the Comets had not been held to fewer than five hits in a game...The team's one extra-base hit - Alex Freeland's RBI double in the third inning - tied the team's season-low mark for extra-base hits in a game...During the team's 6-10 slump starting May 3, the Comets are last in the league in runs (65), hits (115) and AVG (.220).

The Warden: Ryan Ward picked up his 55th hit of the season last night - tied for the league lead with former OKC player Drew Avans, now of Las Vegas. Ward has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, batting 12-for-38 (.316) with three doubles, a triple and home run...His 93 total bases are third-most in the league while his .925 OPS is sixth and his nine home runs are tied for sixth...He has reached base in 14 straight games for his longest on-base streak of the season and the third-longest by a Comets player in 2025...On Tuesday, he recorded the 226th RBI in his Oklahoma City career and is now four RBI away from tying OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI record of 230 (Jason Botts, 2005-08)...Also this season, Ward set OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run record and has hit 63 homers in his OKC career.

Amending the Second: The second inning has been tricky to navigate recently. Including the four runs scored by Sacramento last night and the five runs scored in the second inning by the River Cats Tuesday night, opponents have scored 16 runs in the second inning over the last eight games, with at least one run in six of the eight. And in the two games an opponent did not score in the second inning, they had three batters reach base and ultimately left the bases loaded. Since last Tuesday, opponents are batting .415 (17x41) with six extra-base hits and 13 walks during the second inning (.556 OBP). Before last Tuesday, the Comets had allowed a total of seven runs in the second inning over the team's first 39 games...Last night after Sacramento had a runner at second base with two outs, the second inning then went walk, walk, RBI single, three-run double. Three of those four batters were in two-strike counts.

Crosswalk: The 11 walks issued by the Comets pitching staff were the most allowed by the team since a 16-15 win in 11 innings in Reno July 30, 2023, and last night's total equaled the most walks issued by OKC in a nine-inning game since July 26, 2023 when OKC pitchers allowed 11 walks in a 13-11 win in Reno...The Comets' 260 walks this season are the most issued by a team in Minor League Baseball and last night was the third time this season OKC issued 10 or more walks in a game.

Around the Horn: Esteury Ruiz collected a hit Wednesday and is now 7-for-24 (.292) during a five-game hitting streak...Alex Freeland connected on his 17th double of the season last night - tied for most in the league...OKC is just 3-for-the-last-14 in ABS challenges. Prior to that, the Comets were operating at a 59.8 percent overturn rate (52/87).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

