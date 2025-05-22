Las Vegas Snaps Sugar Land's 12-Game Winning Streak

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Zack Short and Jacob Melton each recorded multi-hit games, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-19) fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (31-16) 16-3 on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land threatened in the first and second as they put two runners on base in each frame but were unable to breakthrough as the Space Cowboys and Aviators stayed scoreless through the first two innings.

Las Vegas plated four in the third, including a two-out two-RBI double from Max Muncy off RHP Rhett Kouba (L,1-1) as the Space Cowboys fell behind, 4-0.

In the fourth, the Aviators scored five more runs and tacked on another four in the sixth, pushing their lead to 13-0.

RHP Nick Robertson recorded the final three outs of the sixth before tossing a perfect seventh with two strikeouts.

Kenedy Corona and Zack Short led off the home half of the seventh with walks, putting two runners on with nobody out. After a fielder's choice, Jacob Melton roped an RBI double into the right-field corner to score Corona for Sugar Land's first run of the night. Later in the inning, Luis Guillorme punched a two-out two-RBI single the other way which extended his hitting streak to four games.

NOTABLE:

- With an infield single in the second, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 12 games where he is 16-for-43 (.372) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and nine runs scored.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. walked and singled on Thursday. He is on a seven-game on-base streak with two RBI, seven walks and four runs scored.

- With a single in the first, Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 14 games, the longest active Space Cowboys streak. During the on-base streak, Bastidas is 15-for-50 (.300) with two doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme picked up an RBI single in the seventh, his ninth game reaching base in his last ten. Guillorme is 13-for-35 (.371) with two doubles, five RBI, seven walks and six runs scored over that span.

- Zack Short doubled, singled and walked three times on Thursday extending his on-base streak to eight games. Over that span, Short has a homer, a double, eight walks, three RBI and five runs scored. Short came into Thursday's game second in the PCL in walks with 35. Thursday was Short's seventh multi-hit game of the campaign and his second contest with three or more walks.

- Jacob Melton picked up his third multi-hit game of the season with a double and a single and has five doubles in five games since returning from injury on May 14.

- Nick Robertson extended his scoreless streak to 8.0 innings with 2.0 innings without allowing a run on Thursday with three strikeouts.

Sugar Land's six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators continues Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown starts for the Space Cowboys opposite Aviators' RHP Mason Barnett. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.