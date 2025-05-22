Davis Homers Twice, Bees Win Again Behind Mederos' Third Straight Quality Start

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees take down the Storm Chasers 6-4 in the second game of their interleague series behind VIctor Mederos' quality start and J.D. Davis' strong offensive performance.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Omaha Storm Chasers 4

WP: Victor Mederos (3 - 1)

LP: Eric Cerantola (1 - 1)

SV: Buck Farmer (2)

Game Summary

Omaha opened game two of the series with four hits in the first inning, including three straight to start the contest. Nick Loftin drove in the Storm Chasers' lone run of the frame with a double to the left-field corner but was thrown out at third while trying to stretch it into a triple.

After three straight strikeouts from Omaha starter Stephen Nogosek, the Bees recorded their first hit of the game when J.D. Davis lined a sharp comebacker off the glove of the pitcher for an infield single. Chad Stevens followed by launching an opposite-field home run, giving Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

Omaha got a run back in the top of the third when Loftin reached on a hit-by-pitch and later scored on a double play after Jac Caglianone's second single of the game moved him to third.

The Storm Chasers had their leadoff man reach in each of the first four innings, while Bees starter Victor Mederos faced four batters in the second, third, and fourth. He finally retired the side in order for the first time in the fifth, ending the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Salt Lake managed just two hits through the first four innings, both coming in the second on back-to-back at-bats from Davis and Stevens. The Bees then went 11 batters without a hit before Yolmer Sánchez broke the drought, advancing to second on the throw while Tucker Flint moved to third after leading off the inning with a walk. Scott Kingery followed with a sacrifice fly to center, driving in the go-ahead run and putting Salt Lake back on top at the end of the fifth.

Omaha wasted no time responding, as Cam Devanney led off the sixth with a solo shot to dead center-his second home run in as many games.

Salt Lake answered in the bottom half of the sixth, stringing together four straight hits with one out. The rally included a solo homer from J.D. Davis and a triple by Chad Stevens, as the duo combined for four of the Bees' five runs and four of their seven hits through six innings-three of them for extra bases. The surge set up Sebastian Rivero, who drove in the second run of the inning with an RBI single up the middle before an inning-ending double play preserved a 5-3 lead for Salt Lake.

The Storm Chasers trimmed the deficit to one in the seventh, but the Bees responded again in the bottom of the eighth as Davis went deep for the second time of the night, pushing the lead back to two at 6-4.

Omaha made things interesting in the final inning with the leadoff man reaching for the seventh time in nine innings as the potential rally began with back-to-back singles to open the frame. However, Salt Lake caught a major break, forcing a double play and a groundout from Jac Caglianone to end the threat. Buck Farmer earned his second save in as many nights, sealing Salt Lake's second straight win to open the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake continued its strong stretch with a 6-4 win, marking its fifth victory in the last six games and improving to 20-26 on the season. The Bees scored six runs for the third time in their last four contests while winning just its fifth game when being outhit by the opponent.

The offense was powered by a season-high-tying three home runs, a feat the team has now accomplished four times in 2024. Salt Lake has also homered in five straight home games. J.D. Davis and Chad Stevens provided the power, combining for all three long balls-two from Davis and one from Stevens. The duo accounted for five of the Bees' nine hits, five of the six runs scored, and drove in two runs apiece.

Victor Mederos delivered his third consecutive quality start and continued a strong stretch for Salt Lake's rotation, which has posted five quality outings in the last six games. Mederos worked six innings for the third straight start, allowing a season-high three runs on seven hits, while striking out four in his first walk-free appearance of the year.

J.D. Davis highlighted the night with a perfect 3-for-3 performance while reaching base four times, including two home runs and three runs scored. It marked his third three-hit game of the season-and his first since the home opener on April 8. It was also the first time Davis has homered twice in a Triple-A game since August 17, 2018, and the first multi-homer game by a Bee since Willie Calhoun on September 6, 2024. His three runs scored were a season high and his most in a game since July 13, 2021.

Chad Stevens continued his hot streak with his third multi-hit effort in the last four games. He also notched a triple for the second consecutive contest and delivered multiple RBIs and runs scored in the same game for the first time since April 25. Stevens now has six home runs on the year.

Sebastian Rivero extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the sixth inning. During the streak, Rivero is batting 15-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBIs, and has reached base in 19 of his last 21 games.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Omaha get back to action on Thursday night for game three of the series at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.







