Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/22 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP William Fleming (2-1, 4.50) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (1-0, 1.84)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP George Kirby - returned to Seattle from Major League rehab

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

ADD RHP Troy Taylor (#17) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 7-6 to the Chihuahuas in a back-and-forth affair when at least one team scored in eight of the nine innings on Wednesday morning in El Paso...trailing 3-0 after two innings, the Rainiers scored a pair of runs in the third inning as Samad Taylor drove in a run on a triple and Cole Young grounded out, bringing in Taylor to get the Rainiers within a run at 3-2...the Chihuahuas scored another in the bottom of the fourth, but the Rainiers matched it in the top of the fifth on a Taylor sacrifice bunt, keeping it a one-run ballgame at 4-3...Tacoma took their first lead in the seventh inning on a two-run home run from Colin Davis, his third of the season to take the 5-4 lead...however, El Paso tied the game in the bottom of the frame and took a 7-5 lead in the eighth on a two-run double from Trenton Brooks...Davis poked an RBI single in the ninth, but it would not be enough as Tacoma fell 7-6.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López logged the fourth multi-hit effort of his last seven games on Wednesday morning, continuing a hot stretch that dates back to April 24...over the 21-game span, he is hitting .329 (26x79) with four doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 18 of the 21 games... López has been especially effective with runners in scoring position in that time, going 7-for-17 with a pair of long balls...since April 24, López ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (T-5th, .329) and hits (T-7th, 26).

THOMAS TAKES NO K's: OF Rhylan Thomas has struck out only six times in 150 plate appearances this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...Thomas opened the season on a 14-game streak without striking out and has struck out twice in a game only once this year (April 22 against Sugar Land)...Thomas sees an average of 2.913 pitches per plate appearance, also the fewest among all qualified minor league hitters, with the next-closest being the 3.087 pitches per plate appearance that Carolina's Luis Peña sees...the next-closest Triple-A player is Memphis' Cesar Prieto, who sees 3.206 pitches on average.

ROAD TRIP - PT 2: The Rainiers close out their longest road trip of the season with a six-game series in El Paso...the Rainiers and Chihuahuas met twice in 2024, with the Rainiers going 5-7...Tacoma won the lone series at Cheney Stadium, taking four out of six games...in the Rainiers' only trip to El Paso last year, the Chihuahuas took five out of six games...the Rainiers hit .233 in their six games at El Paso last season, their second-lowest average of any ballpark in 2024, trailing only the .221 they hit at Sacramento...on the mound, the Rainiers held a 7.66 ERA in El Paso last season, their second-highest of any venue, trailing the 8.25 ERA at Reno.

COLE'S CRUSHING IT: INF Cole Young tied his career-high with four RBI on Friday in a 3-for-7 day...Young hit a triple, a double and a home run in his first three at-bats, finishing a single short of the cycle... the last Rainier to finish a single shy of the cycle was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022, who went 3-for-5 that day... Young is now on a 16-game on-base streak, the third-longest of the season for the Rainiers...over that time, he is hitting .397 (25x63) with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs, driving in 13 runs and scoring 22...he's logged multiple hits in nine of his last 16 games, sporting a 1.248 OPS in that span.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking third in Triple-A with a .287 average and a team .841 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the third-most runs in the circuit with 117 in 18 games (6.5 runs/game) and their 28 May homers are the most at the level...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1 Ford, H TAC.412

- - - - -

6 Young, C TAC.347

7Ornelas, T ELP.328

8Canzone, D TAC.324

9Alexander, C LV.323

10 Taylor, S TAC.322 OBP

1 Ford, H TAC.483

2 MacIver, W LV.463

3Clarke, D LV.457

4Avans, D LV.453

5Johnson, B ELP.453

6 Wall, F ELP.436

7 Young, C TAC.434

SLG

1 Ritter, R ABQ.754

2Canzone, D TAC .718

3Thomas, C LV.677

4 Young, C TAC.667

5Alexander, C LV.629

6Ford, H TAC.627

- - - - -

9 Taylor, S TAC.559

OPS

1 Ritter, R ABQ1.176

2Ford, H TAC1.110

3 Young, C TAC1.101

4Canzone, D TAC 1.086

5Alexander, C LV 1.046

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 11 of his last 13 games and multiple hits in eight of those 13...in his last nine games, Ford is hitting .486 (17x35) with three doubles and two home runs...his five consecutive multi-hit games from May 7-14 make him the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford went on a 23-game on-base streak from April 9-May 14, the second-longest streak of the season in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

MARINERS UPDATE: Leody Taveras hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning that propelled the Mariners a 6-5 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday...Logan Evans struck out seven over 6.0 innings, taking a no-decision...Casey Legumina picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing an unearned run in 1.0 inning of work and Andres Muñoz retired three of the four batters he faced to lock down the victory and his 16th save of the season.







