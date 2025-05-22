Early Trouble Costs Comets Againt

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

For the second straight game, the Sacramento River Cats built an early lead through three innings that provided enough offense to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets as Sacramento sent the Comets to an 8-1 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats (23-24) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Andrew Knizner before adding four more runs in the second inning, including a bases-clearing, three-run double by Knizner. A bases-loaded hit by pitch in the third inning boosted the River Cats' lead to 7-0. Oklahoma City's (28-19) lone run of the night scored in the third inning on a RBI double by Alex Freeland before Sacramento extended back to a seven-run lead with a run in the sixth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost a third straight game to match their longest losing skid of the season (May 3-6)...Oklahoma City also opened a series with back-to-back losses for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 when OKC lost the first three games of its home series against Sugar Land.

-For a second straight game, the Comets fell behind by at least seven runs through the game's first three innings. Oklahoma City trailed, 8-0, in the third inning of Tuesday night's series opener before falling behind, 7-0, in the third inning Wednesday...Sacramento scored four runs in the second inning Wednesday and the River Cats have scored nine runs in the second inning so far this series and opponents have scored 16 runs in the second inning over the last eight games.

-OKC's offense was held to three hits to match the team's season-low mark for hits in a game, last occurring May 9 against Albuquerque...The team's one extra-base hit - Alex Freeland's RBI double in the third inning - tied the team's season-low mark for extra-base hits in a game.

-Esteury Ruiz collected a hit and is now 7-for-24 over his last three games...Ryan Ward picked up his 55th hit of the season - tied for the most hits in the league to start 2025.

-The 11 walks issued by the Comets pitching staff were the most allowed by the team since an 11-inning loss, 16-15, in Reno July 30, 2023 and the most issued by OKC in a nine-inning game since July 26, 2023 when OKC pitchers allowed 11 walks in a 13-11 loss in Reno.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







