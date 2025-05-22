Isotopes Drop 8-4 Decision to Reno for Fourth-Straight Loss

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - Albuquerque took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning but Reno scored five times in the home half of the frame-including a grand slam by A.J. Vukovich-to claim an 8-4 triumph over the Isotopes Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: -Ryan Ritter went 2-for-4 with his ninth homer of the year, an RBI and a walk. Has five homers in May. Has an extra-base hit in seven-straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in Isotopes history (eight times; last: Sean Bouchard, May 16-23, 2024). During that stretch, is slashing .516/.571/1.065 with seven doubles, two triples, two homers and 10 RBI. Has a seven-game hitting streak. Has a double in five-straight games for the first time in his career.

-Albuquerque has lost four-straight games, tied for the longest losing streak of the season (also: April 24-27).

-The Isotopes have lost seven-straight games in Reno, the second-longest losing streak at Greater Nevada Field in team history (longest: 12, June 22, 2021-September 21, 2024).

-Albuquerque has lost the opening three games of a series for the first time since dropping the first five in Reno from September 17-21, 2024.

-The Isotopes have tripled in six-straight games, their longest stretch since a seven-game streak from August 2-9, 2021.

-Reno's A.J. Vukovich belted a grand slam in the second inning, the second relented by the Isotopes in 2025 (also: Collin Price, at Sugar Land April 13.

-The Aces' Tommy Henry spun 6.0 innings of two-run ball, the sixth quality start by an opposing hurler this season and Henry's second (also: April 27 at Reno).

-Albuquerque went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position today, and have gone 6-for-31 over the first three games of the set.

-The Isotopes are nine games below .500, the furthest the club has been under .500 in 2025.

-Yanquiel Fernandez collected a single to extend his hit streak to five games. During the stretch is slashing .450/.522/.600 with three doubles and two RBI.

-Sean Bouchard singled and has a hit in three-straight games and four of his first five contests with Albuquerque. Has reached base in 12 of 24 plate appearances with the Isotopes in 2025.

-Warming Bernabel has a hit in six of his last seven contests. Is 11-for-30 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI during stretch.

-Braxton Fulford recorded his sixth triple of his career in the fourth frame.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for the fourth game of the series tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field at 7:05 pm MT. Anthony Molina is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque while Casey Kelly is expected to start for Reno.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.