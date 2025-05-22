Aces Defeat Isotopes in Bizarre Walk-Off Fashion, 5-4

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - In what has been a chaotic last week of finishes to games for the Isotopes, Wednesday night again proved that one might never know what they will see at a baseball stadium.

Albuquerque led 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Reno loaded the bases with one out against Antoine Kelly. Former Isotope Connor Kaiser stood in and lined a ball to the gap in right-center, for what seemingly would be a game-ending double. Aramis Garcia easily scored the tying run from third, but Blaze Alexander (who was on second base) collided with teammate Ildemaro Vargas, who had hopped out of the dugout to start the walk-off celebration. Alexander was ruled out, but the ball was still live by rule. Andy Weber was awarded home when the umpiring crew noticed Isotopes center fielder Sam Hilliard had thrown the ball over the outfield fence, having thought the game was already over. By rule, Weber is allowed to advance two bases on such a play, so he ended up scoring the winning run.

Once the pandemonium settled, the Aces did after all end up with a 5-4 victory, and have taken the first two contests of this six-game set.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have lost back-to-back games via walk-off for the sixth time in team history (also: May 15-16, 2004 at Edmonton; June 2-3, 2009 at New Orleans; May 29-30, 2014 at Sacramento; Aug. 22-23, 2021 at Las Vegas; Aug. 3-4, 2022 at El Paso).

- Kaiser is the second player to have a walk-off hit for and against the Isotopes, having delivered a two-run double in the 11th inning on June 28, 2024 vs. Salt Lake. Valentino Pascucci hit a walk-off solo homer for Albuquerque against New Orleans on April 21, 2007, before doing the same thing for the Zephyrs while facing the Isotopes on May 23, 2008.

- Overall, five of Albuquerque's last six games have been decided via walk-off. The Isotopes recorded three consecutive walk-off victories for the first time in team history, last Thursday-Saturday vs. Tacoma.

- Nine of Albuquerque's last 13 games have been decided by one run, dating back to May 7 at Oklahoma City. The Isotopes have claimed four of those contests. Additonally, six of their last seven outings on the road have been one-run games, with a 6-3 victory in the Sooner State on May 11 the lone exception.

- Overall, the Isotopes are 8-10 in one-run contests this season, meaning 39 percent of their games have been decided by a lone tally.

- Albuquerque is in the midst of a six-game losing streak at Greater Nevada Field. They took the first two games of their previous series in April before dropping the final four, then falling Tuesday night. Overall, the Isotopes have lost 22 of their last 26 contests in Reno.

- Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run single in the third inning. Hiura is slashing .351/.431/.596 in 15 contests this month after recording a .160 average in April.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-4, doubling twice in a contest for the first time since June 6, 2023 for Spokane against Everett. Prior to this stretch, the last occurrence of Fernandez recording four consecutive multi-hit games was Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2023 with Double-A Hartford.

- Ryan Ritter finished 2-for-4 including a double, extending his own hit streak to seven games. The last six contests have been of the multi-hit variety, the first time Ritter has done so in his professional career. Overall, Ritter is 15-for-31 with six doubles, two triples, a homer and 10 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Ritter is the first Isotope to record an extra-base hit in at least six-straight games since Sean Bouchard from March 29-April 6, 2024 (seven).

- Bouchard delivered an RBI single, and has reached base in 10 of 19 plate appearances since rejoining Albuquerque on May 17.

- Sam Hilliard tripled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and has reached base in 34 of 35 games started with the Isotopes this season. Hilliard has recorded 39 total hits, with 20 going for extra bases.

- Drew Romo was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first game with Albuquerque since Aug. 13, 2024 at Round Rock. Romo also threw out Kaiser in his first caught stealing attempt of the season.

- The Isotopes did not draw a walk for the first time since Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Sacramento. It was the 12th occurrence against Reno (last: June 24, 2023 with Brandon Pfaadt pitching for the Aces).

- Evan Justice issued the pitching staff's lone walk of the evening. It was the third time in the last seven contests Albuquerque either allowed zero or one free pass.

- Mason Albright worked 5.2 innings of five-hit, one-run ball with no walks and five strikeouts. It was the sixth time in 2025 an Isotopes starter completed at least five frames while allowing one run or fewer, and the third instance in the last eight road games. Albright is the third Albuquerque hurler to work into the sixth inning in consecutive outings this season (also: Carson Palmquist - May 3 & 9, Tanner Gordon - May 13 & 18).

- Reno starter Cristian Mena lasted 5.0 frames, allowing four hits and three runs, although none were earned after an error by Connor Kaiser extended the third. Mena is the sixth opposing starter to pitch at least five innings with four or fewer hits relented this season (last: Blas Castano, May 17 vs. TAC, four hits in 7.0 IP).

- Albuquerque has lost the first two games of a series for the fourth time in 2025 (also: at Sacramento, at Sugar Land, vs. Tacoma). This is the first time it has taken place in consecutive sets since the final two series of 2024, vs. Las Vegas and at Reno.

On Deck: The Isotopes will send right-hander Bradley Blalock to the hill tomorrow, while Reno counters with southpaw Tommy Henry. First pitch is slated for 12:05 pm MT (11:05 am PT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

