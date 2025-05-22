Tickets on Sale Now for MLB's Home Run Derby X in Oklahoma City August 23

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Home Run Derby X tour, including its Aug. 23 stop in Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Home Run Derby X is an exciting three-on-three co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches showcasing a home run derby with defense. Each city's event will feature four different teams led by a MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. In Oklahoma City, the four teams will compete as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Oklahoma Sooners.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster at milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/derbyx.

In Oklahoma City, Adrián González, Nick Swisher and Jocelyn Alo are three of the key players scheduled to participate. González became a five-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger during his 15-year MLB career after playing for the Oklahoma RedHawks from 2004-05. Swisher played 12 Major League seasons, was named a MLB All-Star and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees. Alo finished her collegiate softball career at the University of Oklahoma as the NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (761), second with 323 RBI and fifth with 281 runs. She became the only player in NCAA Division I history to hit 30-plus home runs in three separate seasons. Other players scheduled to participate in Oklahoma City include Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Amanda Lorenz, Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker and Reese Atwood.

A single HRDX game takes approximately 30 minutes with each player receiving an at-bat lasting 2 minutes, 30 seconds. During an at-bat, the opposing team will be in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins. Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a center field target. During each at-bat, batters can call for a hot streak of five swings where everything counts double. In the middle of an at-bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

HRDX, which began in 2022, will also make stops at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta July 13, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas July 26, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., Aug. 9 and at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa Aug. 30. The Sept. 13 event venue will be revealed at a later date.

The winning teams from each stop plus two wild card teams will advance to the final Sept. 19-20 at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah to compete for a $200,000 prize.

Please visit mlb.com/homerunderbyx or milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/derbyx for additional information.







