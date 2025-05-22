Kaiser Comes Through as Aces Walk off Isotopes for Second Straight Night

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Connor Kaiser came through for the Reno Aces (23-24), lacing a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for the second consecutive night and seal a dramatic win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-27), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno trailed by one entering the final frame. Aramis Garcia, Cristian Pache, and Andy Weber quickly reached base, setting the stage for Kaiser. The infielder delivered in clutch fashion, driving a four-seam fastball from Antoine Kelly into center field to bring home two runs and clinch back-to-back walk-off victories.

Garcia continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his second home run in as many nights - a solo shot in the fifth inning off Mason Albright. The veteran backstop has been on fire in May, slashing .306/.390/.806 with six homers and 11 RBI in just 36 at-bats.

Blaze Alexander also had a standout performance, going 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season - a two-run blast in the seventh that tied the game at three. The promising infielder has been steady across 31 games with Reno, hitting .269/.398/.444 with seven doubles, four home runs, and 18 RBI.

On the mound, Cristian Mena delivered a strong outing, tossing five innings of three-run ball - all unearned - while striking out six and issuing no walks. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run in May, compiling 13 strikeouts and just one walk over 10 1/3 innings this month.

The Aces will aim to extend their winning streak to three games in Thursday's matchup against the Isotopes. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Connor Kaiser: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Cristian Mena: 5.0 IP, 3 R/ 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

