Henry Shines as Aces Collect Third Straight Win over Isotopes

May 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Tommy Henry delivered a commanding performance on the mound, propelling the Reno Aces (24-24) to their third consecutive victory-a convincing 8-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field.

Henry was in control from the beginning of the contest, earning his first win of the season by limiting the Isotopes to two runs on five hits and two walks over six strong innings. The left-hander tied his season-high with six strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 8.16, with 42 strikeouts across 46 1/3 innings.

Reno's offense came alive in the fifth inning, plating five runs led by AJ Vukovich, who crushed a go-ahead grand slam off a Bradley Blalock slider, snapping a 10-game homerless streak. Despite some recent struggles, the 23-year-old has put together a solid campaign, slashing .248/.295/.496 with a team-best nine home runs and 31 RBI.

Tristin English made a strong return from the injured list, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The fan favorite has impressed in limited action this season, posting a .297/.385/.385 line with five doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI in 24 games.

Jorge Barrosa continued his hot streak at the plate, adding a double and two RBI to his tally. The dynamic switch-hitter is 4-for-12 (.333) with three doubles and four RBI through the first three games of the series.

The Aces will aim for a series win against the Isotopes on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Tristin English: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Tommy Henry: W, 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

