St. Mary's Regional Medical Center Supervisor and Kidney Transplant Recipient to be Recognized at the Reno Aces Game on May 23

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - At the age of 19, Reno native Alondra Orozco was first diagnosed with kidney disease. It was a transformative time in her life. What was supposed to be an exciting transition into her college career turned into fear and uncertainty while tethered to a dialysis machine. During this time, Orozco's father, Andres Orozco, stepped into the role of Superman.

Becoming her real-life superhero, Orozco's father donated his kidney to her-an experience that ultimately brought them even closer. The first transplant helped in many ways. It gave her back her health, making it possible for her to do things she'd always wanted to do but didn't have the energy for, like traveling to Mexico. She also returned to school and earned the degree that led to her current supervisor position at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.

However, a couple of years ago, Orozco's kidney once again began to fail, and she had to go back on dialysis. She is currently on the national transplant waiting list for another kidney transplant.

"What I want people to know about organ donation is that it's so important-it's literally giving someone a second chance at life," said Orozco. "Being born and raised here in Reno, it's important to me to help raise awareness in this community around the needs, benefits, and opportunities for organ donation."

Orozco will run the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2025 season. In its fourth year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to northern Nevada, where the need is great-nearly 700 Nevadans are on the national waiting list.

"Being able to raise awareness around the importance of donor registration and sharing stories and experiences like Alondra's is the 'why' behind what we do at Donor Network West," said Matthew Graves, vice president of donor operations, Donor Network West. "Through our partnership with the Reno Aces, and the awareness we're able to generate at these games, further supports our mission to save and heal more lives.

Five times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the first Home Run for Life game of the 2025 season.

"As we begin our fourth year partnering with Donor Network West with the Home Run for Life series, we've had the opportunity to spotlight the life-changing impact of organ donation at nearly 20 home games," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Their lifesaving mission is one we deeply support, and we're proud to help raise awareness about the vital importance of organ donation."

Community members are encouraged to consider the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.