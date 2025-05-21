Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/21 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 10:05 AM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (1-2, 6.87) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-0, 3.38)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored all seven of their runs in the seventh inning en route to a 7-4 victory over El Paso in the series opener on Tuesday...the Chihuahuas took a 4-0 lead after two innings as the Rainiers had just two hits over the first six innings of the game...Josh Fleming tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Rainiers within striking distance...Tacoma saw its first six batters reach base in the seventh inning, getting a two-run home run from Dominic Canzone and later, a three-run homer from Jack Lopez as the Rainiers sent 10 men to the plate in the seventh inning...Hagen Danner and Austin Kitchen each spun a scoreless frame to lock down the 7-4 victory.

DAZZLING IN DAY GAMES: In their last three day games, the Rainiers have put up 27 runs, hitting .315 as a team with a collective .978 OPS...Tyler Locklear has excelled in 11 day games this year, hitting a team-best .390 (16x47)...Dominic Canzone has hit five of his 12 home runs in day games, the second-most in Triple-A and five of Canzone's eight hits in day games have left the yard...after dropping six day games in a row from April 16-May 4, the Rainiers have won their last two day games, the first time winning back-to-back day games this year.

THOMAS TAKES NO K's: OF Rhylan Thomas has struck out only six times in 146 plate appearances this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...Thomas opened the season on a 14-game streak without striking out and has struck out twice in a game only once this year (April 22 against Sugar Land)...Thomas sees an average 2.897 pitches per plate appearance, also the fewest among all qualified minor league hitters, with the next-closest being the 3.087 pitches per plate appearance that Carolina's Luis Peña sees...the next-closest Triple-A player is Memphis' Cesar Pinto, who sees 3.192 pitches on average.

ROAD TRIP - PT 2: The Rainiers close out their longest road trip of the season with a six-game series in El Paso...the Rainiers and Chihuahuas met twice in 2024, with the Rainiers going 5-7...Tacoma won the lone series at Cheney Stadium, taking four out of six games...in the Rainiers' only trip to El Paso last year, the Chihuahuas took five out of six games...the Rainiers hit .233 in their six games at El Paso last season, their second-lowest average of any ballpark in 2024, trailing only the .221 they hit at Sacramento...on the mound, the Rainiers held a 7.66 ERA in El Paso last season, their second-highest of any venue, trailing the 8.25 ERA at Reno.

COLE'S CRUSHING IT: INF Cole Young tied his career-high with four RBI on Friday in a 3-for-7 day...Young hit a triple, a double and a home run in his first three at-bats, finishing a single short of the cycle... the last Rainier to finish a single shy of the cycle was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022, who went 3-for-5 that day...Young also homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, most recently doing so on May 22-24, 2024... in Young's last 15 games, he is hitting .390 (23x59) with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs, driving in 12 runs and scoring 21...he's logged multiple hits in eight of his last 15 games, sporting a 1.258 OPS in that span.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking third in Triple-A with a .287 average and ranking fourth in Triple-A with a team .842 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the third-most runs in the circuit with 111 in 17 games (6.5 runs/game) and their 27 May homers are the most at the level...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1Ford, H TAC .412

- - - - - -

5 Canzone, D TAC.343

6 Ornelas, T ELP .340

6 Ritter, R ABQ .340

8 Alexander, C LV .339

9 Young, C TAC.338 OBP

1 Ford, H TAC .483

- - - - - -

6Hiura, K ABQ.443

7Kavadas, N SL.441

8 Alexander, C LV .426

9Packard, S TAC.426 SLG

1Canzone, D TAC.761

2Ritter, R ABQ .755

3Young, C TAC.676

4Thomas, C LV .672

5Alexander, C LV .661

6Ford, H TAC .627 OPS

1Ritter, R ABQ1.172

2 Canzone, D TAC1.141

3Ford, H TAC 1.110

4Young, C TAC1.099

5 Alexander, C LV1.087

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 11 of his last 13 games and multiple hits in eight of those 13...in his last nine games, Ford is hitting .486 (17x35) with three doubles and two home runs...his five consecutive multi-hit games from May 7-14 make him the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford went on a 23-game on-base streak from April 9-May 14, the second-longest streak of the season in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on an 18-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season and the third-longest in the PCL...in his last 18 games, Canzone is hitting .347 (26x75), with five doubles, 10 home runs, 27 RBI and 18 runs scored...Canzone has driven in a run in seven-straight games, the second-longest streak in the PCL, driving in 12 in that span...Canzone's 17-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Cal Raleigh's 23-game streak from May 15-June 17, 2021.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners came up short in a 1-0 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday...Casey Lawrence took the tough-luck loss, allowing one run over 5.0 innings of relief...three of the four Mariner hits were doubles...Chicago scored the game's lone run in the third inning on a Joshua Palacios RBI single.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.