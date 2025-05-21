Moore Shines in Debut, Eder Deals Quality Start in Series Opening Victory

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake offense came alive on Tuesday night with its second-highest hit total of the season while Jake Eder delivered the fourth quality start in five games for the Bees in the 6-5 win over Omaha in game one of the series.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Omaha Storm Chasers 5

WP: Jake Eder (1 - 2)

LP: Thomas Hatch (2 - 3)

SV: Buck Farmer (1)

Game Summary

Jake Eder got off to a strong start, needing just eight pitches-seven of them strikes-to retire Omaha in order in the first inning, capping it with a strikeout of Jac Caglianone.

Salt Lake responded with a strong bottom of the first, sparked by back-to-back singles from Scott Kingery and Christian Moore-who recorded his first Triple-A hit on the first pitch he saw. Carter Kieboom followed with a single of his own, driving in Kingery from second to put the Bees on the board first.

The Storm Chasers tied the game in the fourth on a one-out solo shot to right-center field by Cam Devanney. Jake Eder settled in after the homer, retiring the next two batters on a flyout to right and a popup to first, limiting the damage to just one run.

Omaha added to its lead in the next frame, scoring two runs with two outs. After a leadoff walk to Tyler Gentry, Jake Eder struck out Brian O'Keefe and Tyler Tolbert looking. However, back-to-back RBI singles from John Rave and Nick Loftin gave the Storm Chasers a 3-1 advantage.

Salt Lake answered in the bottom of the inning, as Scott Kingery led off with his fourth double of the season. Christian Moore followed with a base hit to right-his third time reaching in as many plate appearances-driving in Kingery for his first Triple-A RBI and cutting the deficit to one.

Salt Lake surged ahead in the sixth with a three-run inning, highlighted by Chad Stevens' leadoff triple and Tucker Flint's two-run homer. Christian Moore capped the frame with his third hit and second RBI of the game.

The Storm Chasers opened the seventh inning with a spark as Tyler Tolbert hit an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch, trimming the Bees' lead to one. After a single by Nick Loftin, a crucial double play helped the Bees escape the inning still ahead, 5-4.

Salt Lake added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth after back-to-back two-out singles. Kieboom scored on a Storm Chasers miscue following a Niko Kavadas single, extending the Bees' lead.

In the ninth, Omaha threatened with a hit-by-pitch and a Tolbert double, putting two on with one out. They scored a run on a sacrifice fly by John Rave, but a groundout by Nick Loftin ended the game, securing Buck Farmer's first Triple-A save since 2022.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured its third win in four games, improving to 19-26 on the season and 3-5 in one-score contests.

The Bees' offense came alive Tuesday night with their second-highest hit total of the season-15 hits-the most in a game since April 27 against Oklahoma City. All nine Salt Lake players reached base, with eight recording a hit and six notching multiple hits.

Top Los Angeles Angels prospect Christian Moore shined in his Triple-A debut, collecting a game-high three hits and two RBIs while reaching base in four of his five plate appearances.

Scott Kingery continued his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. It marked his eighth multi-hit game in just 16 appearances this season. He has yet to go hitless in back-to-back games and is batting .412 (14-for-34) in eight games since returning from rehab on May 10.

Carter Kieboom logged his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the year, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. It was his first RBI since the previous home stand and his fourth run scored in the last six games.

Chad Stevens ripped his second triple of the season-and first since April 9 against Reno. He extended his hitting streak to six games out of the last seven and tallied his third multi-hit performance in the past five contests.

Tucker Flint went 2-for-4 with his second multi-RBI effort in three games. He launched his third home run of the season-and second in the last three games. All three of Flint's home runs have come with at least one runner on base.

On the mound, Jake Eder delivered Salt Lake's fourth quality start in the last five games. In his first quality start since August 8, 2024, with Charlotte, Eder tossed six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and recording a season-high seven strikeouts in his first win on the bump this year.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees and Omaha Storm Chasers will be back in action on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







