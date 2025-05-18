Bees Bats Silenced, Split Series in Sacramento

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Salt Lake Bees fell 7-1 in Sunday's finale after collecting just three hits against the River Cats to come away with a split in the series.

Sacramento River Cats 7, Salt Lake Bees 1

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (4 - 3)

LP: Caden Dana (3 - 4)

Salt Lake went down in order in the first two innings setting up the River Cats three-run scoring effort in the bottom of the second. After a one-out single, Max Stassi launched a two-run homer to right, putting Sacramento up 2-0. A double by Osleivis Basabe plated another after a walk, and the Bees were suddenly in a 3-0 hole.

In the third, the Bees showed signs of life. Sebastián Rivero led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Scott Kingery reached on a throwing error by Brett Wisely, allowing Rivero to score Salt Lake's only run of the day.

More trouble for Dana brewed in the fourth as a walk, single, and another wild pitch plated Devin Mann. Stassi came through again with an RBI single. A sac fly from Luciano made it 6-1 before Dana could stop the bleeding.

In the fifth, The River Cats added one more. Daniel Johnson singled, advanced on outs, and scored on another Stassi single - his third RBI of the day - to extend the deficit to 7-1.

Salt Lake collected just one more hit after J.D. Davis' fourth inning single that came from Zach Humphreys in the eighth.

The Bees went down quietly in the ninth with a pair of groundouts from Sánchez and Kieboom, and a strikeout from Davis - sealing the game and the 7-1 loss in the series finale.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped the final game of the series, settling for a split and moving the Bees' series record to 1-3-4 on the season and 18-26 overall.

The Bees were limited to just one run for the third time this year, falling to 0-16 when scoring three or fewer. Offensively, they managed only three hits-marking their second-lowest total of the season behind the one-hit performance on April 19 against Sacramento.

J.D. Davis went 1-for-4 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to three games and recording hits in eight of his last nine. He hit safely in all but one game of the series, posting two multi-hit efforts and finishing the five-game set with a .300 average, three runs scored, and one RBI.

Sebastian Rivero extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 1-for-3 with a run scored. He has now scored in five straight games and recorded hits in 18 of his 20 appearances. During his current streak, Rivero is batting .438 (14-for-32) with eight runs, seven RBI, three home runs, and a 1.219 OPS.

Zach Humphreys broke out of an 0-for-18 slump spanning five games with a single in the eighth, finishing 1-for-3 on the day.

Starting pitcher Caden Dana struggled, allowing a season-high nine hits and seven runs over five innings. He also walked a season-high four batters and struck out just three, his lowest strikeout total of the year.

The Salt Lake bullpen kept Sacramento off the board over the final three innings. Sam Bachman gave up two hits and struck out one in his third consecutive scoreless outing. Jack Dashwood and Endrys Briceno combined to hold the River Cats hitless, striking out three, including two from Dashwood.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees head back home for a match up with the Omaha Storm Chasers starting on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.