Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Albuquerque

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/18 at Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 12:35 PM (PT) at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 1.56) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (1-2, 6.15)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Suffered their third walk-off loss in as many days, falling 7-6 to Albuquerque on Saturday...the lone run that Blas Castaño allowed over his 7.0 innings of work came in the bottom of the second inning, when Warming Bernabel hit a solo home run to left field, putting the Isotopes up 1-0...the Rainiers grabbed the lead in the fourth inning when Dominic Canzone smacked a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, vaulting the Rainiers in front 2-1...two batters later, Austin Shenton hit a solo homer to straightaway center field to make it 3-1...Tacoma scored another pair in the fifth inning on a two-run single from Tyler Locklear and one more in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Jack Lopez to give Tacoma a 6-1 lead...the Isotopes scored one run in the eighth inning and trailed 6-2 going into the ninth...the first four Isotopes picked up hits in the ninth inning, the last two plating a pair of runs, followed by a Ryan Ritter double to tie the game at six...after Ritter advanced to third on another single, a wild pitch from Hagen Danner allowed him to score and give the Isotopes a 7-6 walk-off win, their third consecutive walk-off win.

WALK-OFF WOES: Saturday's 7-6 loss was the third walk-off loss in a row for the Rainiers, who have now been walked off five times this season, tied for the most in minor league baseball...it's the first time the Rainiers have been walked off in three consecutive games since September 9-12, 2023, with the first two coming against Salt Lake and the third against Oklahoma City...in their last three ninth innings (1.2 IP), the Rainiers have given up seven runs on 10 hits, walking two without recording a strikeout.

FIRST INNING FRENZY: The Rainiers scored five of their 14 runs on Friday night in the first inning, their highest run total in the opening frame since they put up nine runs in the first on September 19, 2023 against Round Rock...the Rainiers have scored a run in seven of their last 12 first innings (since May 4), putting up 14 runs on 18 hits in that time, hitting .340 as a team...in their previous 32 first innings, the Rainiers scored 10 runs on 22 hits, hitting .198...since May 4, the Rainiers'18 hits and nine extra-base hits in the first inning are the most in the Triple-A and their 14 runs are the second-most...in that span, Cole Young's five hits in the first inning are the most in the PCL, followed by Dominic Canzone, who has four.

COLE'S CRUSHING IT: INF Cole Young tied his career-high with four RBI on Friday in a 3-for-7 day...Young hit a triple, a double and a home run in his first three at-bats, finishing a single short of the cycle... the last Rainier to finish a single shy of the cycle was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022, who went 3-for-5 that day...Young also homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, most recently doing so on May 22-24, 2024... in Young's last 13 games, he is hitting .412 (21x51) with five doubles, two triples and four home runs, driving in 12 runs and scoring 18...he's logged multiple hits in seven of his last 13 games, sporing a 1.316 OPS in that span.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking second in the PCL and third in Triple-A with a .286 average and ranking seventh in Triple-A with a team .815 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the fifth-most runs in the circuit with 93 in 15 games (6.2 runs/game)...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1 Ford, H TAC .409

2 MacIver, W LV .370

3 Hiura, K ABQ.364

4 Avans, D LV .364

5 Canzone, D TAC .351

6Young, C TAC.350 OBP

3 Ford, H TAC .458

4Rushing, D OKC.455

5MacIver, W LV .452

6 Hiura, K ABQ.451

7 Avans, D LV .446

7 Dungan, C ELP .446

9 Johnson, B ELP .442

10Young, C TAC .426 SLG

1 Canzone, D TAC .737

2Young, C TAC.700

3Ritter, R ABQ.682

- - - - - -

7 Alexander, C LV .618

8 Hiura, K ABQ .614

9 Ward, R OKC .603

10 Ford, H TAC .591 OPS

1 Canzone, D TAC1.130

2 Young, C TAC1.126

3 Kavadas, N SL1.093

4 Hiura, K ABQ1.065

5Ford, H TAC 1.049

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in nine of his last 11 games and multiple hits in seven of those 11...in his last eight games, Ford is hitting .469 (15x32) with three doubles and a home run...his five consecutive multi-hit games from May 7-14 make him the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford went on a 23-game on-base streak from April 9-May 14, the second-longest streak of the season in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on a 16-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season and the third-longest in the PCL...in his last 16 games, Canzone is hitting .354 (23x65), with five doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI and 16 runs scored...Canzone has driven in 15 runs in his last eight games...Canzone's 16-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Cade Marlowe's 17-game hitting streak from June 23-July 18, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat San Diego 4-1 on Saturday at Petco Park...Emerson Hancock allowed one run over 4.2 innings, giving up a solo home run to Gavin Sheets in the fourth inning...the Mariners scored the next four runs, getting solo homers from Rowdy Tellez and Cal Raleigh in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively...Seattle plated two more in the ninth on a two-run single from Dylan Moore, as Andres Muñoz secured his 14th save of the season in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.