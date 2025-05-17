Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Albuquerque

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/17 at Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (2-1, 3.82) vs. Albuquerque RHP Anthony Molina (0-4, 9.20)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Played their longest game of the season on Friday night, falling 15-14 to Albuquerque in 12 innings...the Rainiers plated five runs in the first inning, capped off by a three-run home run from Jack Lopez, his first of the season...the Isotopes scored a pair in the bottom of the first, cutting the lead to 5-2...the Rainiers plated another run in the second on a Cole Young double...Albuquerque scored runs in the second and third innings, getting within 6-4...Tacoma dropped four more runs in the fourth inning, as Young his a three-run homer, putting him a single shy of the cycle...the Rainiers lead ballooned to 12-4 after the top of the sixth inning before the Isotopes scored eight unanswered runs from the sixth to the ninth innings, forcing extras tied at 12...each team scored a run in the 10th and the 11th innings before Tacoma was held off the board in the top of the 12th...Keston Hiura doubled on the first pitch of the bottom of the 12th to walk it off for the Isotopes, the third time the Rainiers have been walked off in a 15-14 loss.

FIRST INNING FRENZY: The Rainiers scored five of their 14 runs on Friday night in the first inning, their highest run total in the opening frame since they put up nine runs in the first on September 19, 2023 against Round Rock...the Rainiers have scored a run in seven of their last 11 first innings (since May 4), putting up 14 runs on 18 hits in that time, hitting .360 as a team...in their previous 32 first innings, the Rainiers scored 10 runs on 22 hits, hitting .198...since May 4, the Rainiers' 14 runs, 18 hits and nine extra-base hits in the first inning are the most in the Triple-A...in that span, Cole Young's five hits in the first inning are the most in the PCL, followed by Dominic Canzone, who has four.

FREAKY FRIDAY FACTS: In Friday night's 15-14 slugfest, the Rainiers and Isotopes combined for 29 runs on 38 hits, both single-game highs in the PCL in 2025...the 115 combined plate appearances are the most in a PCL game since Omaha and San Antonio combined for 121 plate appearances in a 12-9 San Antonio win in 13 innings on June 23, 2019...the Rainiers' 14 runs are tied for the most for any Triple-A team in a loss this season and are the most for the Rainiers in a loss since falling 18-17 to Las Vegas on April 26, 2023...Friday was the first time the Rainiers have played a 12-inning game since June 15, 2023, a 10-8 loss to Albuquerque at Cheney Stadium.

COLE'S CRUSHING IT: INF Cole Young tied his career-high with four RBI on Friday in a 3-for-7 day...Young hit a triple, a double and a home run in his first three at-bats, finishing a single short of the cycle... the last Rainier to finish a single shy of the cycle was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022, who went 3-for-5 that day...Young has also homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, most recently doing so on May 22-24, 2024... in Young's last 12 games, he is hitting .426 (20x47) with five doubles, two triples and four home runs, driving in 12 runs and scoring 17...he's logged multiple hits in seven of his last 12 games, sporing a 1.381 OPS in that span.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking second in the PCL and sixth in Triple-A with a .280 average and ranking seventh in Triple-A with a team .815 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the fifth-most runs in the circuit with 87 in 14 games (6.2 runs/game)...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1Ford, H TAC .409

2MacIver, W LV.380

3Hiura, K ABQ .366

4Ornelas, T ELP.359

5Canzone, D TAC.358

6Young, C TAC.357 OBP

3 Ford, H TAC .458

4 Kavadas, N SL .457

5 Clarke, D LV .456

6 Rushing, D OKC.455

7 Hiura, K ABQ .447

8 Young, C TAC .438

9Avans, D LV .417

9 Packard, S TAC.417 SLG

1Young, C TAC.732

2Thomas, C LV.719

3Canzone, D TAC.717

- - - - - - -

6 Alexander, C LV .620

7Hiura, K ABQ .610

8Ward, R OKC .593

9Ford, H TAC .591 OPS

1 Young, C TAC 1.170

2 Canzone, D TAC1.121

3 Thomas, C LV1.100

4Whitcomb, S SUG1.060

5Hiura, K ABQ1.057

6 Ford, H TAC 1.049

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in nine of his last 11 games and multiple hits in seven of those 11...in his last eight games, Ford is hitting .469 (15x32) with three doubles and a home run...his five consecutive multi-hit games from May 7-14 make him the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford went on a 23-game on-base streak from April 9-May 14, the second-longest streak of the season in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on a 15-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season and the third-longest in the PCL...in his last 15 games, Canzone is hitting .361 (22x61), with five doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored...Canzone has driven in 15 runs in his last eight games...Canzone's 15-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Cade Marlowe's 17-game hitting streak from June 23-July 18, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won the first game of their 10-game road trip, beating San Diego 5-1 on Friday night at Petco Park...Logan Evans fired 6.0 shutout innings, earning his second Big League victory...all five Mariners runs were accounted for by home runs, as JP Crawford hit a leadoff homerun in the first inning, followed by a two-run blast from Rowdy Tellez in the fourth inning and another two-run homer from Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning to power the Mariners to the 5-1 win.







